Second college joins Texas A&M in denying Rittenhouse is enrolled: Report

By Luke Gentile
 3 days ago

F ollowing a Texas A&M University statement denying that Kyle Rittenhouse is admitted or enrolled at the school, another college has reportedly denied that the teenager is enrolled.

After a Texas A&M spokeswoman said Rittenhouse "has not been admitted as a student this fall," the 19-year-old took to social media to announce he would attend Blinn College instead.

"Unfortunately, the end of my high school career was robbed from me," Rittenhouse tweeted. "I didn't have the time other students get to properly prepare for the future. I look forward to attending Blinn College District this year, a feeder school for Texas A&M. I'm excited to join Texas A&M in 2023!"

However, a Blinn official was unable to confirm if Rittenhouse would be attending the school, according to a report.

"Kyle Rittenhouse has applied but not yet enrolled for any classes," the official said.

Rittenhouse became a national figure after he shot and killed two people during the 2020 riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, days after the August shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man, by police.

He was found not guilty of all charges in the homicide trial against him Nov. 19, and he has maintained that his actions were necessary for self-defense.

John Smith
3d ago

1. Who cares what college he is attending? 2. Let's see how fast these colleges change their minds after he is wealthy from the lawsuits.

Richard Vasquez
3d ago

But they can accept students from communist CHINA that hates THE USA and other RACIST countries. It's par for the course if a agenda that wants to fundamentally change AMERICA is A&M's goal also, then keep wasting your $$$$$$and send your kids there. There are many graduates from that college who haven't measured up to their degrees. Still working at bottom level. Where does the blame fall on?

Megadon
3d ago

Looks very much like the kid is desperately searching for a backdoor entrance to some college where he can get a quick degree without all the normal hard work?

