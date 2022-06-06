Second college joins Texas A&M in denying Rittenhouse is enrolled: Report

F ollowing a Texas A&M University statement denying that Kyle Rittenhouse is admitted or enrolled at the school, another college has reportedly denied that the teenager is enrolled.

After a Texas A&M spokeswoman said Rittenhouse "has not been admitted as a student this fall," the 19-year-old took to social media to announce he would attend Blinn College instead.

"Unfortunately, the end of my high school career was robbed from me," Rittenhouse tweeted. "I didn't have the time other students get to properly prepare for the future. I look forward to attending Blinn College District this year, a feeder school for Texas A&M. I'm excited to join Texas A&M in 2023!"

However, a Blinn official was unable to confirm if Rittenhouse would be attending the school, according to a report.

"Kyle Rittenhouse has applied but not yet enrolled for any classes," the official said.

Rittenhouse became a national figure after he shot and killed two people during the 2020 riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, days after the August shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man, by police.

He was found not guilty of all charges in the homicide trial against him Nov. 19, and he has maintained that his actions were necessary for self-defense.