Why the new Mac Pro was a complete no-show at WWDC this year

Laptop deals are great to keep an eye out for if you’re looking purely for performance from your mobile computing device, but if you’re looking for something with touchscreen functionality, the best tablets are where you need to be looking. Big names like the Apple iPad and Microsoft Surface Pro are easy draws, but they’re rarely discounted, and when they are, it’s nothing like the discount we’re seeing on the comparable Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet, which is currently seeing a massive $1,850 discount. This drops its final price to just $799 from its regular price of $2,649, and makes it a far better tablet option than any other tablet deals you’re likely to find right now.
