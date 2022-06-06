ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica man charged with Grand Larceny after stealing Walmart scooter

By Thad Randazzo
 3 days ago

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has reported that a man has been charged with Grand Larceny after stealing merchandise and a scooter from Walmart on June 5 th .

Utica man charged with series of catalytic converter thefts

Around 5:15 pm on Sunday, police received reports of a larceny taking place at Walmart. When units arrived on the scene, they learned that 66-year-old Damir Hejni of Utica was allegedly attempting to leave the store without paying for merchandise. Then, after exiting the store, Hejni allegedly used one of Walmart’s electric scooters to leave the premises through the parking lot with the stolen property.

Officers with the UPD were allegedly familiar with Hejni from previous encounters and found him operating the scooter on Cosby manner Road while searching the area.

Damir Hejni of Utica was then arrested without incident and charged with the following:

  • Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree

He was later transported to the Utica Police Department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

WWLP

WWLP

