CO2 pipeline debate represents divide within NDGOP

Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions is developing the Midwest Carbon Express .

It will be the largest carbon capture and storage pipeline ever. The approximately 2,000-mile pipeline would start in Iowa and expand to Minnesota, South Dakota , Nebraska and end in North Dakota where the CO2 will be stored permanently underground.

According to Summit, the $4.5 billion project will capture, transport and store 12 million metric tons of CO2 from its more than 30 partner biorefineries annually; the equivalent of taking 2.6 million cars off the road each year.

But, like many other major energy projects, we can expect the state to pursue money from the Clean Sustainable Energy Fund , which draws its money from the interest generated by the Legacy Fund.

Many conservatives would like to have those earnings earmarked to offset tax cuts for all North Dakotans.

The contention surrounding the project illustrates the greater philosophical divide within the NDGOP, playing out in the statewide primary right now.

Two weeks ago, members of the Bastiat caucus held a press conference putting the spotlight on Gov. Doug Burgum’s PAC spending on statewide candidates.

Burgum has contributed more than $1 million of his own money into the Dakota Leadership PAC this election cycle, and according to the members of the Bastiat caucus, he’s using it to help candidates who support his larger economic vision.

“If I were looking at some big picture things, frankly I would be looking at carbon sequestration and storage, and who’s gonna play ball with that, “said Rep. Rick Becker.

Becker claims that Burgum is contributing to candidates who support Summit Carbon Solution’s Midwest Carbon Express Pipeline, thereby indirectly targeting those who do not support the project.

“But, that’s where the money trail leads. That’s where you have all these different entities gearing up to support the same people. So, what the goal is we’ve got a new frontier called CO2, and what they want is a legislature that will do what will enact their vision,” said Becker.

KX News reached out to the Governor’s Office to ask the same question: What are the top economic issues influencing Burgum’s financial support for specific candidates?

The Office of the Governor said: “Questions regarding the governor’s political contributions should be directed to Burgum’s campaign manager.”

We then reached out to the Burgum’s campaign manager, but as of publishing time, he has not gotten back to us.

According to North Dakota Watchdog Network founder Dustin Gawrylow, the CO2 pipeline is not the defining issue when it comes to the philosophical divide within the NDGOP.

Gawrylow says it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“If you have a problem with the state spending money to subsidize a C02 pipeline, then you should also have a problem with the state subsidizing all these other businesses.”

Proponents of the pipeline say it will be good for corn growers, tax revenues and private property owners, who benefit from the pipeline being on their property.

They also say it will lead to innovation that will foster future enhanced oil recovery projects in the Bakken.

In the following weeks, we will explore how the CO2 pipeline will impact the state for better or for worse.

