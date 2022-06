NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleanians say visiting some parts of the city just isn’t worth the risk and that crime is impacting businesses that rely on locals. “It’s just been a nightmare for the guests and the owners of Quarter House Resorts,” said Nikki Krivjanick, general manager at the hotel. She said crime near Quarter House is getting worse.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO