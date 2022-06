MIDLOTHIAN – It was a decision he made from the kindness of his heart. It was not done for show. Dennis DeWeerd, owner of Ellis County Barbeque in Midlothian drove to Uvalde last week to deliver 300 meals to the first responders and troopers stationed there at the scene of the May 24 school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

MIDLOTHIAN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO