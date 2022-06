MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s turtle season, which means you may see many crossing the road this time of year. Turtles typically nest and lay eggs during May, June, and July. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says that for the most part, you shouldn’t move turtles you see in the wild. The exception to this rule is if you encounter a turtle on the road.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO