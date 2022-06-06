ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Residents split on proposed wind farm in Ingham County

By Erin Bowling
WILX-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON, Mich. (WILX) - Climate experts have called for more renewable energy, with electric vehicles and wind energy rising in popularity. Apex Clean Energy wants to bring wind farms to Ingham County, more specifically Wheatfield Township. However, you could hear windmills in the future. Dr. Wanda Isa, who is...

www.wilx.com

Comments / 4

Jason Coward
3d ago

In a state where water is abundant, we still continue with these inefficient methods (solar, wind) to "provide" our need for electricity. Hydrogen production for both electricity and the fuel needs of vehicles is a reality and works. Thorium is both safe and efficient. Both of these sources leave a minimal ecological foot print. Yet our beaurocrats continue down the destructive and unsustainable path of solar and wind.

Reply(1)
3
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan’s ‘damn roads’ remain political landmine for governor

It was almost four years ago when Garlin Gilchrist stood on a stage built up on downtown Lansing's bombed-out Seymour Avenue and Shiawassee Street intersection and accepted then-Democratic gubernatorial nominee Gretchen Whitmer's nod for lieutenant governor. The symbolism of using that particular spot for the announcement was obvious. The visuals...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Eyesore of the week: June 8, 2022

This multilevel home broken into apartments was boarded up by city officials as unsafe in November 2015. Since that time, the property owner, East Lansing resident Brian McEwen, has not pulled permits to work on the property. It sits back off the street with an overgrown front yard filled with trees and a small sport of grass.
EAST LANSING, MI
owossoindependent.com

Saving the Historic Shiawassee County Courthouse

GATHERED IN COURTROOM 2 of the Shiawassee County Courthouse on Tuesday, May 31 is (from left) Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart, Shiawassee County Coordinator Dr. Brian Boggs and Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Chair Greg Brodeur. The courthouse, completed in 1904, will be undergoing renovations in the near future. A...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Why does Michigan have high gas prices compared to other states?

(WXYZ) — There are only nine other states in this country with higher gas prices than Michigan. Experts say there are many contributing factors, but the main reason: supply and demand. So prices may continue to creep up, the more we fill up. "Our Meals on Wheels is really...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

City of Lansing holding celebration of diversity Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and the Department of Human Relations and Community Services are inviting people in the area and city employees to a reception to celebrate the diversity of Lansing. The event will also give the public the chance to meet Lansing’s new fire chief...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Officials react to arrest of GOP Governor candidate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers and officials are reacting to the arrest of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley. Kelley was arrested on Thursday for his alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The 40-year-old was charged with misdemeanors in federal court for ” knowingly entering or remaining on the U.S. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
