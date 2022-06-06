Residents split on proposed wind farm in Ingham County

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court turned down an appeal Tuesday by another Republican candidate for governor whose campaign petitions were found to be full of fraudulent signatures. The court declined to intervene in a decision by the Board of State Canvassers to keep Donna Brandenburg off the Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot. Brandenburg, an entrepreneur from western Michigan, was one of five GOP candidates barred from the ballot. The state elections bureau told the board that they didn’t have at least 15,000 valid signatures because paid circulators submitted thousands of phony ones. There’s been no evidence that the candidates were aware of the rogue work. Business consultant Perry Johnson, former Detroit police Chief James Craig and investment adviser Michael Markey sued to get on the ballot but failed last week. Johnson, who was willing to spend millions on his campaign, turned to a federal court Monday, saying his rights were violated during the process. The long shot lawsuit is pending. Craig, who has wide name recognition in southeastern Michigan, said “it’s not over,” but he didn’t elaborate on what’s next. Meanwhile, the Aug. 2 ballot was finalized for printing Friday. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

