New York City, NY

The 24 Top-Rated Drag Brunches in the United States

By Olivia Harden
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePride Month is a time of celebration that the LGBTQ+ community looks forward to every year. With colorful parades, music festivals, and dance parties across the country, as well as new events popping up every year, it’s no wonder why. But there’s one celebrated tradition that you can...

The New NYC Spa Experience With The Best Views Of Manhattan

You can now see one of the best views of New York City from a waterfront spa while wearing a robe and relaxing on Governors Island. QC NY recently opened two highly anticipated sprawling outdoor tempered infinity pools, which give guests an unprecedented panoramic view of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and New Jersey.
Top 10 Black-Owned Hotels Across the United States

Shanea Patterson is a writer based in New York. She's worked with clients like Instacart, Tailwind, Columbia, and Esurance, LifeLock. Out of the roughly 58,000 hotels in the country, over 500 are owned by African-Americans. And according to the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators and Developers, that number...
Century 21 returning to New York City

New York is about to welcome an old friend home. New York’s famed discount designer department store, Century 21, will reopen its doors in Downtown Manhattan. Century 21 was famous for carrying luxury labels, ranging from Dolce & Gabbana to Moschino, at deeply discounted prices. The department store originally opened its doors in 1961 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Before it closed its door in 2020 due to bankruptcy, it was easily considered a New York icon. The flagship store at 22 Cortlandt Street was a true staple of Manhattan, having been through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with its interior significantly damaged from the collapse of the World Trade Center. After the store was rebuilt, it became a story of New York’s survival and continued as a cornerstone of New York’s retail scene.
Kathy Hochul tells New Yorkers they may feel they're 'living in hell'

Gov. Kathy Hochul suggested New Yorkers may feel as if they are "living in hell" when discussing renovations for Penn Station. Hochul was touting the planned renovations to the station when she mentioned that the upgrades would include a skylight, allowing travelers to see the heavens despite what could feel like hellish surroundings, she said.
The sixth richest man in New York City

Donald Newhouse is 92 years old, and he is one of the richest men in the country. His net worth exceeds $18.1 billion, making him the sixth richest man in New York City and the 40th richest man in the United States. Most of Newhouse's wealth is derived from U.S. media assets he controlled with his late brother Si Newhouse.
NYPL Is Hosting A Massive Book Giveaway This Summer With Half A Million FREE Books

The library’s new “Summer at the Library” program is giving kids, teens, and their families the opportunity to participate in a series of free programs across its 92 branch locations. Besides helping to spark a love of reading, the programs are intended to “help students combat ‘summer slide’—when they forget what they learned in the summer months while outside the classroom,” according to a press release .
Study shows rent increases in Jersey City have skyrocketed

Rent increases for a one-bedroom apartment in Jersey City nearly doubled last year. A recent study by Rent.com indicates that the average rent increase for a 1BR in Jersey City rose by $1,533/month. That easily beats New York City’s $1,273/month average rent increase. “One of the major benefits of...
Nostrand Ave Ice Cream Shop Named Among The Best In New York City

The Caribbean-American scoop shop, found on the Crown Heights border, was among 18 “essential” ice cream spots for this summer. A Caribbean-American scoop shop found on the Crown Heights border was among 18 “essential” ice cream spots for this summer. (Shutterstock) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — A Caribbean-American scoop shop […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
15 Best Things to Do in City Island, NY

A little island off the coast of the Bronx, City Island is a charming destination in New York City. The 2.5-kilometer island has a population of just over 5,000 people, living in a seaside town with an old-school charm. Rich with nautical history, City Island is an unknown destination that...
Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Coney Island Mermaid Parade

While New York City is home to plenty of big, flashy parades, nothing quite compares to the unique experience of Coney Island's Mermaid Parade. In its 40th year, the beloved annual event finds residents of Brooklyn and the rest of the boroughs gathering on the famed boardwalk for a one-of-a-kind, D.I.Y. art parade.
