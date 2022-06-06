ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Taunton man charged with attempted armed robbery

By Steven Matregrano
 3 days ago

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man was arrested in connection with an attempted armed robbery Sunday night.

Police said Judah Grigsby, 20, approached two women who were sitting on the steps outside the entrance of a Chandler Avenue apartment complex and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at them.

Grigsby demanded the women empty their pockets, according to police, and fired one shot into the air before running off.

While speaking with the victims, police said officers spotted Grigsby running into the woods on Danforth Street.

Police said Grigsby led the officers and a K-9 on a chase through the woods. It ended when the K-9 found him hiding under a car trailer parked on Lynn Street.

Grigsby was taken into custody and is facing numerous charges, including using a firearm while committing a felony, carrying a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, attempting to commit a crime and resisting arrest.

