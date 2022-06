The June Monarch Press is now available at www.GoletaMonarchPress.com. If you haven't had a chance to read it yet, we hope you will take some time to check it out. It's a great way to get informed about what is happening in Goleta. As we have seen, high fire season is here. We have had several close calls already (thank you to our incredible firefighters for their quick action to keep us safe!). Now is the time to get prepared and make sure you are signed up for alerts from the County and City.

GOLETA, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO