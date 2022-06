Dr. Paul Stobnicke, 98, passed away peacefully at Francis House, Syracuse, on Sunday June 5, 2022. Dr. Paul was born in Oswego, NY, the son of the late Aniela and Nicholas Stobnicke who immigrated to Oswego from Poland. He graduated from Oswego Schools before enlisting in the US Army Air Force during WWII, attaining the rank of captain in the 70th Fighter Squadron, 13th Air Force, South Pacific Theater. In California awaiting deployment, he met and fell in love with Sybil Barnes whom he married in 1946. He flew 91 combat missions in his favorite plane, the P38 Lightning, with a picture of his “Sweet Sybil” painted on it.

