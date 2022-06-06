ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After 84 years in business, the Hamburger Inn’s new owners knew better than to change a thing

By Galen Culver/KFOR
 3 days ago

ARDMORE, Okla. ( KFOR ) — Breakfast to lunch, 6 days a week, customers come in steady, and they come in hungry, through a glass door, to grab a seat at the long counter that’s been here longer than most of them have been alive.

“It’s very historic to Ardmore,” says new owner Elyssa White. “Customers come in here. Then bring their kids and grandkids in here. It’s really fun.”

White and her brother Braeden Griffin are the latest generation of ownership that stretches back, like melted cheese, to Earnest and Lillian Brown who opened the Hamburger Inn in 1938.

Jimmy Dale and Daline Brown owned it for a time, and Sandy Brooks owned it for a while too.

Each added slightly to a menu that starts and ends with the fried onion burger sizzling on a grill.

“That’s what it was known for and is still known for,” says Breaden. “Everybody that comes here has come here long enough to know what it’s supposed to taste like and what it’s supposed to look like.”

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expanding in Oklahoma

A famous fry cook named Chock Thompson came up with one menu item called ‘The Educated Burger’.

‘The Lucy’ came along a little later, as well as ‘The Pregnant Lucy’, a burger served with bacon, jalapenos, peanut butter and strawberry jam.

“You can’t change a place like this,” Braeden continues.

Elyssa worked as a waitress for the previous owners.

When they shut down the Inn September of 2021 she joined a line of former employees who’ve taken over through the years.

She and Braeden put on a fresh coat of paint, and cleaned the floors, but they didn’t dare change the menu.

Too many people had already memorized it.

“I know what they’re having as soon as they walk in the door,” chuckles Elyssa. “They don’t even have to talk to me if they don’t want to.”

Read more “Is This a Great State or What?!” Stories

This latest version of the Hamburger Inn opened again in early February, 2022.

Brother and sister had long since learned to work together.

They’re still happy to report that finding room at the Inn is still the biggest challenge, as it has always been, when the fried onions hit the grill.

The Hamburger in is located on North Washington in downtown Ardmore.

They’re open Tuesday through Saturday 7AM to 3PM

For more information go to their Facebook page here.

Related
KTEN.com

Ardmore ice cream entrepreneur launches colorful cones

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — Big Brother's Ice Cream is starting to roll out new colorful cones that are perfect for matching your school colors or to just show off your favorite shade. Offering practically every color of the rainbow, the cones can be paired with any of the shop's...
KXII.com

Dutch Bros joins the Town Center in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The coffee chain, Dutch Bros had their grand opening on June 8 at the Town Center in Sherman. The company, based out of Oregon, opened at 5 a.m. to serve the Sherman community. You can either grab a drink through the drive thru or walk up to...
SHERMAN, TX
Super Hero in Scrubs Jennifer Deacon

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect communities across the globe, KFOR is honoring our ‘Superheroes in Scrubs.’. KFOR and Hunter Super Techs are honoring Jennifer Deacon. Jennifer is a nurse at Integris Baptist Hospital Oklahoma City. She is known for always going above and beyond for patients. Thank...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTEN.com

New Sherman merchant aims to serve more than coffee

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) – Dutch Bros Coffee is officially open in Sherman, and they’re looking to serve Texoma customers in more ways than one. The branch at Sherman Town Center is focused on serving coffee and giving back, something regional manager Skyler McGunagle said they do often. “We...
SHERMAN, TX
visitokc.com

Cruise Down the Oklahoma River

Perhaps the most unique thing about Oklahoma River Cruises is that its vessels operate on what used to be an empty riverbed that often had to be mowed!. The Oklahoma River, named in 2004, is a 7-mile section of the North Canadian River that flows through the middle of Oklahoma City. In 2004, three low water computer-controlled dams and two remotely operated locks were installed to maintain adequate water levels for vessels to travel the 7-mile stretch. This has transformed the previously empty river basin into a series of rivers bordered by beautiful, landscaped areas, trails and recreational facilities.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Too much rain causes fear for Oklahoma farmers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Over the past seven days, the Oklahoma City metro area has seen more than four inches of rain. While the rain gauge is filling up, some Oklahoma farmers said it’s drowning their profits. Kevin Marshall, owner of Indigo Acres, said lettuce is his top...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
prosperpressnews.com

Lynn Burkhead — Waterloo Lake is a natural treasure in Denison

Waterloo Lake, site of another City of Denison fishing derby this weekend as D-Town continues its 150th birthday celebration, is a long standing natural treasure in the northern Grayson County community. While the fishing can be a bit on the tough side at times, the small lake and nearby Sand Springs have a rich history in North Texas that dates back to at least the 19th Century. Lynn Burkhead / For the Herald Democrat.
DENISON, TX
OKC VeloCity

Red Earth Festival returns for an enriched weekend of art and celebration

Established in 1987, the Red Earth Festival is returning to Oklahoma City for its’ 36th installment on June 30. This year’s Native American cultural art showcase will be held at the National Cowboy Museum and Western Heritage Center in the Adventure District. Artisans of America’s original people will sell their works of art throughout the three-day festival. The museum’s interactive outdoor venue, Liichokoshkomo, will host hands-on arts and crafts stations, artist demonstrations, live music, and tribal dance: surrounded by inter-tribal dwellings that showcase the diversity of the American West.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Hammerhead Flatworms invading Grayson County soil

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “I was at home one morning and was gonna let the dog back in, and so we have a sliding back door, and it was literally just laying right there on my back porch coming towards my door like the dog would,” said Natalie Neff, a Grayson County homeowner.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
