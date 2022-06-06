ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Federal court rejects Louisiana congressional map

wwno.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was originally published on the Louisiana Illuminator. A federal judge has struck down Louisiana’s congressional redistricting map that state lawmakers adopted earlier this year. In a ruling issued Monday, Judge Shelly Dick found the Legislature limited representation...

www.wwno.org

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Laws in Louisiana prevent domestic abusers from owning a firearm

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana ranks fifth in the nation when it comes to domestic violence deaths, but a new program could change that. “In domestic violence situations where there is a firearm present, you are 500 times more likely to be murdered with a firearm,” said Monica Taylor, Special Projects Coordinator for the Attorney General’s Office.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana to receive $176.7M through American Rescue Plan to increase access to affordable, high-speed internet

BATON ROUGE, La. — Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the first group of plans approved under the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund (CPF), which includes Louisiana's. The CPF provides $10 billion to states, territories, freely associated states, and Tribal governments to fund critical capital projects that enable work, education, and health monitoring in response to the public health emergency. A key priority of the program is to make funding available for reliable, affordable broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects. In addition to the $10 billion provided by the CPF, many governments are using a portion of their State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) toward meeting the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of connecting every American household to affordable, reliable high-speed internet. Through these two programs, the American Rescue Plan is supplying among the first large waves of federal broadband funding under the Biden-Harris Administration and laying the groundwork for future funding provided in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Faces up to 10 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Theft of More than $40,000 in Social Security Funds

Louisiana Man Faces up to 10 Years in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Theft of More than $40,000 in Social Security Funds. Louisiana – On June 8, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that John Edward Jones, age 42, of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
kadn.com

New Law Attempts To Stop Catalytic Converter Theft

Louisiana (KADN) - Governor John Bel Edwards has successfully signed a bill that attempts to curb the state's rising number of catalytic converter thefts throughout Louisiana. Catalytic converter thefts are happening nearly every day in communities. Louisiana lawmakers believe the new penalties of jail time will hold more thieves accountable, and a decrease will be seen statewide.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Roadside crabbing now requires a license in Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana is sportsman’s paradise and many people take advantage of crabbing along the water ways, but now, there are new rules for those who do roadside crabbing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries’ new guidelines now require a license for roadside crabbing.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Insurance Agent Arrested for Fraud After Allegedly Accepting Premiums and not Securing Policies

Louisiana Insurance Agent Arrested for Fraud After Allegedly Accepting Premiums and not Securing Policies. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 8, 2022, that the LSP Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft (IFAT) Unit received a criminal complaint from the Louisiana Department of Insurance in January 2022. (DOI). Trampus Wagoner, 47, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was accused of engaging in fraudulent activities by accepting insurance premiums from customers without securing insurance policies on their behalf, according to the complaint. According to a State Police investigation, Wagoner accepted premiums from numerous customers but never obtained insurance policies on their behalf. Victims were defrauded of more than $39,000 as a result of Wagoner’s actions.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Kiss Country 93.7

If You Have a Generator, A New Louisiana Law Could Save Your Life

With the 2022 hurricane upon us, a lot of local residents are thinking about storm preparation. Naturally, that means that folks who don't already have a generator are most likely considering one to ensure that they'll be ready if the power goes out for an extended amount of time. While having a generator may ease some worries, they can be extremely dangerous. To that end, a new bill working its way through the state's legislature could make the prospect of an emergency power source much safer.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racial Discrimination#The Louisiana Illuminator#U S House#The U S Fifth Circuit
bizmagsb.com

Louisiana drivers can still hold cell phones while driving

Louisiana drivers will still be allowed to hold their cellphone while driving for now. An effort to change state law to require hands-free use of phones behind the wheel failed in the Legislature. House Bill 376 from Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, would have prohibited drivers from “holding or physically...
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Mega Millions $10,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana

Louisiana is on a lottery winning streak as last night, and for the second night in a row, Louisiana's lottery players claimed a major prize from a multi-state lottery game. Last night's drawing was for the Mega Millions game and based on information posted by the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, the state sold a $10,000 winner for last night's drawing.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
NAACP
wgno.com

Louisiana man sentenced to 26 years in federal prison for drug possession

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, June 3, 2022, 43-year-old Antoyn A. Wordlaw was sentenced to 26 years in federal prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. According to authorities, Louisiana State Police received a call from a company in Delhi, La. on July 6, 2021, stating there were narcotics found in an employee locker room.
DELHI, LA
houmatimes.com

LSU Ag Center provides Louisiana Vegetable Planting Guide

Producing vegetables is a favorite hobby for many people. Homegrown vegetables have better flavor because they are harvested closer to their peak ripeness, which enables the production of more of their natural sugars. Plus, there is complete joy in watching a small seed develop into a delicious treat!. Gardening provides...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy