ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

15 Fashion-Focused Father's Day Gifts to Shop ASAP

By Julia Guerra
In Style
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShopping for a Father's Day gift for dear ol' dad, the father of your child (or fur-baby), or whomever you consider to be a father figure in your life can be just as frustrating as shopping for any loved one. This is especially true if the receiver is someone who often...

www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Jennifer Garner Is Wearing These Dad Shoes Instead of the 'It' Sneaker Taking Over Hollywood

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you had told high-school me that in 2022, Adidas sambas sneakers would be majorly trending, I definitely would have believed you. My dad still doesn't understand why it's been impossible for him to buy a pair (once again, blame Bella Hadid for the sell-out), but it's not so far-fetched once you consider how many international soccer stars moonlight as fashion icons. I always looked to the older girls on my high school soccer team for style inspiration, especially when they wore the popular sneaker out of practice. Maybe it just took the rest of America a while to realize the understated, sexy appeal of the soccer Samba, which now all of Hollywood and TikTok is wearing on repeat. Everyone seems to own a pair, except for Jennifer Garner.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ash#Grilling#Laptop#Clothing Shop#Shop Asap
In Style

These Famous $40 Sandals Are So Comfortable, I Feel Like I'm Barefoot When I Wear Them

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When you're born in New York City to an immigrant family, there are just some things that never cross your mind. One of those things, I'm convinced, is hiking. The concept was so foreign to my parents, I'd never even heard them use the word. And then one winter, a couple years ago, my boyfriend and I went to upstate New York for the weekend. For the first time in what felt like forever, I found myself in a place with no sidewalks and many stores that closed before 5 p.m., so I suggested we hike. I'll never forget the way my boyfriend repeated the word back to me: "Hike?!?" He was so shocked he asked me if I knew what the word "hike" meant.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

Amal Clooney Wore a Minidress With Cutouts For a Double Date in the South of France

Amal Clooney is proving once again that she understands the assignment. After wearing a red dress that matched the red carpet at an event with Prince Charles in London, Clooney swapped her elegant evening wear for an outfit fit for a Riviera getaway. The Daily Mail reports that Clooney and her husband, George, joined their pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber at La Colombe d'Or Hotel and Restaurant. Back in 2013, Gerber and George famously launched Casamigos tequila together and it's clear that the friend group has managed to separate business and pleasure. They're still besties and soaking up the sun together.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kylie Jenner and Stormi's Matching Moment Included a Mini Prada Handbag

From the moment Kylie Jenner welcomed her daughter, Stormi Webster, into the world, an iconic mother-daughter duo was (quite literally) born. From sentimental Instagram posts to viral auto-tuned hits, the pair is always keeping us entertained — and now, they've upped the cuteness even more with an adorable mommy-and-me matching moment.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

The Underground British Brand Supermodels and Celebs Don't Want You to Know About Is on Sale at Nordstrom

This time last year, all the best celebrity and supermodel outfits began to move in step, almost imperceptibly. And as with many quirks and developments in public-figure style, we can track that shift back to an outfit worn by Bella Hadid. Her look — an impressive triple denim pile-up featuring a bevy of Y2K accessories — was grounded with a pair of Adidas Originals x Wales Bonner Samba sneakers. Unbeknownst to us then, she had just calcified yet another celebrity obsession.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
In Style

Priyanka Chopra's Trick for Nailing "Rich Girl Aesthetic" Isn't Even Expensive

TikTok may get the most flack for it, but there's no corner of the internet — or culture — where the aesthetics of wealth are not a point of fascination. And who can blame us? For grown-ups in a society established under capitalism, "rich girl dressing" is akin to playing princess; a LARPing game wherein we hope to pass as one-percenters, pass "Go," and collect $200.
WORLD
In Style

My 60-Something Mom Swears by This Serum That Made a Friend Ask If She "Had Work Done"

My mom is beautiful from the inside out — ask anyone lucky enough to call her a friend and they'll tell you the same thing. However, like the rest of us, she has a little list of changes she would consider making to her appearance. She's in her 60s — a fact she carries proudly, but she'd sometimes rather her age not show around her mouth, on her neck, and forehead. So when Clarins sent me a bottle of its Double Serum, I passed it off to her. My mom's first text to me after trying it simply read, "Wow."
LIFESTYLE
In Style

So, Apparently Pretty Little Liars Aesthetic Is Back

Got a secret, can you keep it? I'm a fashion writer, but growing up, I was the farthest thing from fashionable. I can admit, this was largely due to my lack of trying; being the quirky lit kid that I was, I spent more time dreaming up fictional worlds than I did my dream wardrobe (essentially, I was Rory Gilmore in her oversized cream sweater). But that all changed when Pretty Little Liars premiered on ABC Family in June of 2010, serving as a masterclass in personal style for its young adult audience every Tuesday night.
TV & VIDEOS
In Style

This Sinister-Looking LED Mask Made My Skin Undeniably Glowy

Instagram and TikTok are full of people lounging around with light-up LED masks strapped to their faces, looking like horror-movie villains ready to hunt while also doing something to improve their complexions. While it may seem gimmicky, LED technology has been a part of professional skincare for a very long time, dating back to when NASA was using LLLT (low-level light therapy) to slow down cancerous growth in plants. Naturally, it made its way to skincare, where it's suddenly become as viral as posting 15-step Korean skincare routines and showing off sheet masks and facial rollers.
SKIN CARE
In Style

Katie Holmes Paired Over-the-Knee Go-Go Boots With a Trench Coat and Underwear

Katie Holmes just invented the perfect rainy summer day uniform that also featured the 2022 version of go-go boots. On Tuesday, the actress shared a snap to her Instagram story in an unexpected outfit combo that included a black silk trench coat, matching underwear, a gray tee that she tucked into the undergarment, and '60s-esque white over-the-knee go-go boots. Katie's brunette hair was gently tousled and parted down the middle, and she embraced a natural glam look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Gloria Noto Is Forging a New Path In the Clean Beauty Space

Most of us have had moments when we step back, look at how we live our lives, and question everything about it. This is a feeling Gloria Noto is all too familiar with. "I was working with all the celebrities and doing all the cool things and I felt so empty — I felt like my life was on autopilot," they share with InStyle over Zoom. "I didn't feel like I was putting anything out there that felt like me, or something that I could grow old with."
SKIN CARE
In Style

Prince William Went Incognito Selling Magazines to Help the Homeless

After the pomp and circumstance of the queen's Platinum Jubilee over the weekend, Prince William was back at work — though this time around, it was less glamorous than his usual schedule of to-dos. According to People, William skipped out on his Saville Row tailoring and put on a red vest to sell the latest copy of Big Issue magazine on the streets of London. Usually, that duty goes to "homeless people, long-term unemployed people, and those who need money to avoid getting into debt." William wanted to bring attention to those people, though he didn't want to bring any attention to himself in the process, so he put on the usual uniform that comes with the job — red vest and baseball cap — and went about his business.
HOMELESS
In Style

How Celebrities Bring "Canceled" Brands Back from the Brink (And What They Get in Return)

When Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married (for the third time), it wasn't the actual nuptials everyone was talking about — it was the outfits. The entire Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kris, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie, attended, each decked out in Dolce & Gabbana. The bride and groom also spent their lavish Portofino wedding weekend dressed exclusively in — you guessed it — Dolce & Gabbana. And it didn't stop there.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

According to a Manicurist, This Bright Blue Will Be the Definitive Nail Shade of the Summer

I cannot tell you the last time I had a professional manicure done in a single, plain color. I am a nail art person through and through — my fingers are almost always adorned with flower patterns, chrome finishing, cat eye glitter, rhinestones, stickers, etc. But during my last manicure, I did something that surprised even myself; I picked a solid, non-glitzy blue color and didn't add any adornments.
SKIN CARE
In Style

A Tube of This Serum-Concealer Hybrid Sells Every 15 Seconds, and Users Say It Has a "Glowing Effect"

Hybrid skincare-makeup is the evolution of the beauty industry that is the most obvious and the most exciting. The new breed of multi-talented products like tinted serums, sunscreens with cosmetic coverage, and mascaras optimized to enhance lash growth just makes sense. When I was growing up and first experimenting with makeup, there was a tradeoff between prioritizing your skin health and using makeup. Today, that's no longer the case. There are ever-expanding offerings entering this category, and some that are flying off shelves, so you know they're good. Case in point: Trinny London's BFF Eye Serum Concealer, which according to the brand, sells a tube every 15 seconds.
MAKEUP
In Style

Zendaya Revived the Color-Blocking Trend in a Vintage Couture Ballgown at the Time 100 Gala

It may be 2022, but it's time to start dressing like it's 2011 again — at least according to Zendaya's latest red carpet look. On Wednesday, the actress attended the Time 100 gala in New York, wearing a vintage Bob Mackie couture ballgown that revived one of our favorite twenty-teen trends: color blocking. Color blocking, as you might recall, is when a single garment or separates with intentionally vibrant contrasting hues (think fuchsia pants and a maroon top, or a purple skirt with lime green piping) are designed to be worn together. And Zendaya is seemingly set on bringing back the joyous style with her strapless dress comprised of crisscrossing teal, turquoise, and emerald green panels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy