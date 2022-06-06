Please Enable JavaScript

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi is ready to call it. He tells Fortune that we've officially moved from a housing boom into a "housing correction." The real estate data...
May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
Improvements in the nation’s natural gas infrastructure are getting more difficult as President Joe Biden wages war against the United States’s energy grid . Regulatory burdens have plagued new pipelines and shale fracking operations under previous administrations, and Biden is intentionally making it worse. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine...
Transportation capacity expanded for a second straight month in May after falling for nearly two years, according to a monthly survey. Overall activity in the supply chain remained firm during the month. The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI), a measure of overall supply chain conditions, dipped 2.5 percentage points from April...
By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights Solar stocks, for better or for worse, have become enslaved to political risk. Concerns about trade tariffs, local net-metering regulations, and government inaction have bounced solar company’s shares around like ping-pong balls in the past six months. This week, investors woke to the news of President Joe Biden’s executive order […]
A Biden administration investigation this spring into potential trade violations involving China threw the domestic solar industry into chaos, leading to hundreds of stalled or canceled projects across the nation. Now, President Joe Biden issued an executive order Monday to lean on the Defense Production Act to accelerate domestic production...
A recent Gallup poll found that 14% of Americans in the workforce say they are either somewhat dissatisfied or completely dissatisfied with their job, as of 2021. This is the highest percentage of job dissatisfaction since 2013. Long hours, low pay, frustrating bosses, little room to advance, and a poor company culture can make getting […]
With multiple strikes, headline-grabbing unionization efforts, and reports of workers quitting due to low pay and poor working conditions, 2021 seemed like the “year of the worker.” But at the country’s largest low-wage employers, that trend of labor action didn’t translate into better worker pay. At the 300 publicly held U.S. corporations with the lowest median wages, the gap between what CEOs and median-wage workers earn has grown to a ratio of 670-to-1, according to a new report—up from 604-to-1 in 2020.
The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose by the most in nearly a year as 27,000 submitted jobless claims during the week that started with Memorial Day — adding to fears that the economy is sliding. The Labor Department said that a total of 229,000 applications were...
After months of supply chain slowdowns that led to empty store shelves, big retailers like Target, Walmart and Macy’s say they have a new problem: too much stuff that people don’t want to buy in this phase of the pandemic. Low inventories usually mean strong consumer demand, said...
US inflation has hit its highest rate in four decades at 8.6 per cent over the last year.The Labor Department reported the record consumer price index (CPI) figure on Friday morning after Americans weathered another month of soaring costs for gas, food and other necessities in May.The rate - which marked the highest since December 1981 - surpassed predictions from Dow Jones economists, who expected an overall CPI jump of 8.3 per cent last month compared with a year earlier, according to data provider FactSet.It comes after an 8.3 percent year-over-year surge in April and 8.5 per cent increase in...
Fruehauf North America recently held a grand opening for the company’s $15 million plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, signifying the iconic semi-trailer manufacturer’s return to production in the United States. The 125,000-square-foot facility will house dry van manufacturing and assembly operations, with a goal of building 5,000 trailers...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. wholesale inventories increased slightly more than initially thought in April, suggesting that inventory investment could provide a lift to economic growth this quarter. The rise in stocks reported by the Commerce Department on Wednesday, however, came as sales growth moderated. Inventories are being closely watched amid rising...
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del., June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that he expects to see more moderation in hiring in the coming months after an "excellent" jobs report from May. But Biden said Americans can tackle the "real" problem of inflation from a position of strength...
Seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.3 percent in April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 8.6 percent before seasonal adjustment. The increase was broad-based, with the indexes for shelter, gasoline, and food being the largest contributors. After declining...
