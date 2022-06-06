Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Gigi Wood
 4 days ago

GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Washington Examiner

Natural gas falls prey to Biden's war on the energy grid

Improvements in the nation’s natural gas infrastructure are getting more difficult as President Joe Biden wages war against the United States’s energy grid . Regulatory burdens have plagued new pipelines and shale fracking operations under previous administrations, and Biden is intentionally making it worse. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Transportation capacity up again in May; prices still climbing

Transportation capacity expanded for a second straight month in May after falling for nearly two years, according to a monthly survey. Overall activity in the supply chain remained firm during the month. The Logistics Managers’ Index (LMI), a measure of overall supply chain conditions, dipped 2.5 percentage points from April...
TRAFFIC
24/7 Wall St.

The one thing missing from Biden’s surprise solar panel order

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights Solar stocks, for better or for worse, have become enslaved to political risk. Concerns about trade tariffs, local net-metering regulations, and government inaction have bounced solar company’s shares around like ping-pong balls in the past six months. This week, investors woke to the news of President Joe Biden’s executive order […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
deseret.com

The flailing solar industry and what Biden wants to do about it

A Biden administration investigation this spring into potential trade violations involving China threw the domestic solar industry into chaos, leading to hundreds of stalled or canceled projects across the nation. Now, President Joe Biden issued an executive order Monday to lean on the Defense Production Act to accelerate domestic production...
UTAH STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Jobs in America

A recent Gallup poll found that 14% of Americans in the workforce say they are either somewhat dissatisfied or completely dissatisfied with their job, as of 2021. This is the highest percentage of job dissatisfaction since 2013. Long hours, low pay, frustrating bosses, little room to advance, and a poor company culture can make getting […]
RETAIL
Fast Company

Many CEOs are now making 670 times more than their company’s median-wage workers

With multiple strikes, headline-grabbing unionization efforts, and reports of workers quitting due to low pay and poor working conditions, 2021 seemed like the “year of the worker.” But at the country’s largest low-wage employers, that trend of labor action didn’t translate into better worker pay. At the 300 publicly held U.S. corporations with the lowest median wages, the gap between what CEOs and median-wage workers earn has grown to a ratio of 670-to-1, according to a new report—up from 604-to-1 in 2020.
ECONOMY
marketplace.org

Wholesaler inventory indicates where consumers stand

After months of supply chain slowdowns that led to empty store shelves, big retailers like Target, Walmart and Macy’s say they have a new problem: too much stuff that people don’t want to buy in this phase of the pandemic. Low inventories usually mean strong consumer demand, said...
BUSINESS
The Independent

US inflation hits highest rate in four decades at 8.6 per cent over the past year

US inflation has hit its highest rate in four decades at 8.6 per cent over the last year.The Labor Department reported the record consumer price index (CPI) figure on Friday morning after Americans weathered another month of soaring costs for gas, food and other necessities in May.The rate - which marked the highest since December 1981 - surpassed predictions from Dow Jones economists, who expected an overall CPI jump of 8.3 per cent last month compared with a year earlier, according to data provider FactSet.It comes after an 8.3 percent year-over-year surge in April and 8.5 per cent increase in...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Fruehauf returns to US, manufacturing trailers in Kentucky

Fruehauf North America recently held a grand opening for the company’s $15 million plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, signifying the iconic semi-trailer manufacturer’s return to production in the United States. The 125,000-square-foot facility will house dry van manufacturing and assembly operations, with a goal of building 5,000 trailers...
US News and World Report

U.S. Wholesale Inventories Increase Strongly; Sales Growth Slows

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. wholesale inventories increased slightly more than initially thought in April, suggesting that inventory investment could provide a lift to economic growth this quarter. The rise in stocks reported by the Commerce Department on Wednesday, however, came as sales growth moderated. Inventories are being closely watched amid rising...
BUSINESS
nextbigfuture.com

Monthly US Inflation at 12% Annualized and 8.6% Over Last 12 Months

Seasonally adjusted basis after rising 0.3 percent in April, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 8.6 percent before seasonal adjustment. The increase was broad-based, with the indexes for shelter, gasoline, and food being the largest contributors. After declining...
BUSINESS

