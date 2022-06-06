ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Gas prices set a new record high in Omaha

By Laura Sambol
WOWT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices are setting new records almost daily, with no relief in sight. Regular gas in Nebraska reached $4.57 per gallon. In Iowa, $4.55 per gallon. Brian Ortner with AAA said, “We set another record today. June 6th with that being the highest recorded price ever for...

