Milwaukee, WI

Baby formula plant reopens, specialty formula first on shelves

By Kristin Byrne
TMJ4 News
 3 days ago
Some promising news on the baby formula shortage plaguing the nation -- production at the Abbott Michigan plant that closed months ago due to contamination concerns has reopened over the weekend.

The plant will focus on making specialty formulas first. In a press release on June 4, Abbott stated it is "starting production of EleCare and other specialty and metabolic formulas, with initial EleCare product release to consumers beginning on or about June 20."

The company didn't give an exact timeline for when it would restart production of other formulas, stating "We're also working hard to fulfill the steps necessary to restart production of Similac and other formulas and will do so as soon as we can."

This shortage is still a big problem and it's evident from what TMJ4 saw on store shelves on Monday around noon. We saw mostly liquid formula on store shelves at the the Target on 124th in Wauwatosa.

Kristin Byrne
Baby formula stock at Target on 124th in Wauwatosa

And there wasn't much to choose from this Milwaukee Walmart on Silver Spring Drive.

Kristin Byrne
Baby formula stock at Walmart on Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee

Or at this Walgreens on 91st in the city.

Kristin Byrne
Baby formula stock at Walgreens on 91st Street and Appleton Avenue in Milwaukee

News of the Michigan plant reopening can't come soon enough. TMJ4 has interviewed many parents desperate to feed their babies.

The I-Team reported some infants have been admitted to Children's Wisconsin for malnutrition during the formula shortage.

The Biden Administration stepped in recently and is addressing ongoing supply shortages by importing formula from abroad. It's hard to tell how much that's helping here in our area.

Some moms over the weekend shared promising updates with their formula findings on social media.

Enfamil was available at the Target on Miller Parkway and the Walmart by Miller Park.

Sam Wiegele
Baby formula stock at Target on Miller Parkway in Milwaukee
Sam Wiegele
Baby formula stock at Walmart on Greenfield Avenue in Milwaukee

While posting these pictures is helping so many parents feed their babies, once posted there's a good chance the product is going to go fast.

