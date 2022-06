Baby formula is recommended for moms living with HIV in the U.S. because of a slim chance that babies may contract HIV through breast milk. Women living with HIV who take antiretroviral therapy and have undetectable viral loads may give birth to HIV-free babies. They may see “breast is best” posters in their doctors’ offices and wish to breastfeed their babies. But they may not think that it’s an option for them.

