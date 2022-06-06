ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Mistakes found in Sonoma County’s Spanish language voter guide

By EMMA MURPHY THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TYEhm_0g2PjUdc00

Sonoma County’s voter information guide, mailed out to voters about a month ago, listed the wrong information on one of the guide’s Spanish language pages, the county has announced.

The mistakes contained old information specific to a previous special election in Windsor, the county announced in a press release Friday.

The ninth page in the guide, listed as “49-F-VBM2-S,” mistakenly told voters to return their mail-in ballots on April 12 instead of June 7, which is Election Day for the state’s 2022 primary.

The guide also referred to “votantes de Windsor” instead of “votantes activos del Condado de Sonoma” — Windsor voters instead of Sonoma County voters.

“We apologize profusely for the mistakes, and we’ll make sure we work on our procedures to make sure it does not happen again in the future,” said Deva Proto, the county’s voter registrar.

The mistake was discovered between Thursday night and Friday, just days ahead of the June 7 primary, said Proto.

The short timing meant the county could not mail out a corrected guide, Proto said. She added that all other pages in the guide have the correct information.

The county uses a certified translator to translate the voter information guide from English to Spanish. Both versions are then proofread before being sent to the printer, Proto said.

Proto said the mistake occurred when the voter registrar’s office asked the printer to make a change elsewhere in the guide and as a result text on “49-F-VBM2-S” was reverted to text from the April 12 election.

“It was a miscommunication between our office and the printer’s office. … We didn’t catch it,” Proto said.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.

Comments / 1

Related
sonomacountygazette.com

Want a voice in the Koi Nation Windsor casino conversation?

Sonoma County wants to hear what you have to say. The tribe promoting the new casino project is doing a preliminary environmental impact report for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. Sonoma County plans to submit a response to the proposed project on June 20, including public comments. The state will...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
sonomamag.com

Sonoma County Hotel Ranks No. 2 in US, According to Yelp

Yelp recently released its annual Top 100 US Hotels list, featuring a lineup of top-rated properties in the country. Among the hotels to make the cut in 2022 is Glen Ellen’s Olea Hotel, which came in on No. 2. Yelp called the hotel “a luxe base camp for exploring California wine country.”
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
kalw.org

San Francisco voters reject $400 million bond for Muni

Proposition A received about 63 percent approval, below the two-thirds vote needed to take effect, after being proposed by Mayor London Breed and approved by the city's Board of Supervisors to go on the ballot. The mayor and supervisors said in the ballot argument, in favor of Prop A. that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windsor, CA
County
Sonoma County, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Elections
Windsor, CA
Government
Local
California Elections
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
sonomacountygazette.com

Heat alert for Friday in Sonoma County

The County of Sonoma Department of Health Services has issued a heat alert in response to the National Weather Service’s heat advisory for parts of the county from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, June 10. The heat alert applies to inland areas of Sonoma County, where high temperatures...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaystageandscreen.com

More info on Santa Rosa’s newest entertainment venue

Recent news about the relocation of Santa Rosa’s Left Edge Theatre from the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts to something called “The California” led many people to ask “What is ‘The California’?”. Well, The California is a new arts and entertainment venue that...
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Murphy
kalw.org

San Francisco voters reject Proposition C

On Tuesday, San Francisco voters defeated Proposition C, a measure aimed at reforming the city’s rules for recall elections. Voters rejected the ballot question by a 60 to 40 margin. Proposition C comes on the heels of last year’s failed recall of Governor Gavin Newsom. Since the city’s Board...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Contra Costa District Attorney Candidate Mary Knox Concedes Election

Knox Offers Congratulations to D.A. Diana Becton on her victory. MARTINEZ, CA– Mary Knox, Candidate for Contra Costa District Attorney released the following statement, conceding the election to her opponent, District Attorney Diana Becton:. “The results of this election demonstrate that District Attorney Diana Becton has won re-election. I...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Solano County 2022 Primary Results

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In addition to a number of statewide races, Solano County residents had the chance to determine which candidates will compete in the general election in November in a number of county-level races.  All voters in Solano County residents helped decide the next sheriff, superintendent of schools, assessor/recorder and district attorney […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish Language#Politics Local#Election Local
sonomamag.com

Secret Wine Garden with Delicious Food Reopens in Sonoma

After a lengthy renovation, Sonoma’s Kivelstadt Cellars has reopened with Chef Jennifer McMurry (formerly of Dillon Beach Coastal Kitchen and Viola Restaurant) at the helm. Located at the intersection of Highway 12 and Broadway in Schellville, just south of Sonoma, the once-rundown eatery has been transformed into a sprawling wine garden, restaurant and showcase for its namesake winery. “Hidden gem” is definitely apropos for this secret Sonoma County experience where kids can roam, dogs have their own menu and there’s a tasting lounge for lip-smacking summer sippers like KC Labs Gravignon Blanc, made with sauvignon blanc and Gravenstein apples; Sparkling Chenin Blanc (light and bubbly); and Twice Removed Rosé.
SONOMA, CA
ksro.com

Crews Working to Clear Homeless Camp in Southwest Santa Rosa

An effort to clear out the site of the former largest homeless encampment in Santa Rosa is underway. Crews arrived at the pair of privately owned lots in southwest Santa Rosa on Wednesday. About one-hundred people lived there, but most are now gone after receiving citations for trespassing on private property last week. The city’s homeless outreach team is offering some of the camp’s former residents shelter and services.
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco passes 'A Place For All' law to guarantee shelter for homeless

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) --  The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday passed Supervisor Rafael Mandelman's "A Place For All" ordinance to provide shelter for "everyone willing to accept it," the county announced.The unanimous vote will make it the policy of the City and County of San Francisco to offer all people experiencing homelessness a "safe place to sleep," the county said.Mandelman said that the city's sidewalks "can no longer serve as the waiting room for permanent supportive housing" and that San Francisco should be responsible for providing every unsheltered person a "safe, dignified place to sleep."The Department of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Beast

Bay Area Camp Suddenly Closes After Staffers Quit Over Swastika Scandal

A California camp known for being socially and environmentally conscious was abruptly canceled for the entire summer after several staff members quit due to alleged structural racism. Now, 900 or so campers will have to find an alternative way to spend their summer break. “This is the first time in...
LOS ALTOS, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
4K+
Followers
352
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy