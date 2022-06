ANN ARBOR – Our theme for June 8 was cannabis tourism. We had Brian Buchanan from Dunegrass Co. in Northern Michigan on to talk about the new cannabis tourism advertising campaign Dunegrass has launched to attract visitors to its provisioning centers. We also had Jessica Jackson from Copper House Detroit on the show. She opened one of the first cannabis-friendly Bud and Breakfasts in the state in 2019. Copper House Detroit also hosts cannabis-friendly events.

