For the first time in nearly 20 years, Montana will have two House seats, after one was added to account for the state’s growing population. Ryan Zinke, former President Donald Trump’s secretary of the interior, is seeking the GOP nomination in a newly created House district in Montana. Though the seat is technically open, the former Navy SEAL is widely considered the de facto incumbent, since he twice won elections for the state’s other House seat before stepping down in 2017 to join the Trump administration.

MONTANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO