SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. - One man was arrested Tuesday afternoon, after leading California Highway Patrol Officers on a chase through parts of Ventura and Los Angeles counties. The chase began shortly after 2 p.m. in the Ventura area, when the driver of a silver Hyundai Elantra failed to stop at a stop sign according to CHP officials. The chase then continued onto the 101 Freeway around 2:40 p.m., with the driver heading southbound leading officers into LA County.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO