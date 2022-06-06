ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apex, NC

'Wrong decision.' Some in Apex outraged after Drag Queen Story Hour canceled at Pride Fest

By Akilah Davis
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ANfRP_0g2PifQw00

When Ellen Dershowitz first got wind of this controversy she was furious. It's been the talk of the town.

"There are a group of people that got very upset that we were going to allow drag queens to sit down and read stories to our kids and that's how it all got started," said Dershowitz. "I felt like we were putting our kids back in the closet."

She is a committee member for Apex Pride who is now reassuring all vendors people will still turnout.

Both she and Rick Conard have kids who are members of the LGBTQ community. His wife is a founding member of Apex pride.

"I think it's a really bad decision. It's the wrong decision. I don't think it was really thought out. I don't think they understood what the reaction would be from the LGBTQ community and their allies," said Conard.

Town council member Terry Mahaffey created a citizen survey after receiving 70 emails from residents both for and against. As of Monday afternoon, nearly 500 people had responded. In the comments section, half of those who responded identify as part of the LGBTQ community and say they are now less likely to attend the Apex Pride Fest.

Mayor Jacques Gilbert released the following statement of Facebook:

It continues to be my goal to ensure that all voices in our community are represented.

I have received a variety of feedback regarding the Drag Queen Story Hour at the upcoming

Apex Pride Festival. Given that this part of the event was not originally

presented when the event was proposed, I met with representatives from the organization hosting the event, the Apex Festival Commission, and presented the feedback I have received from citizens. Today I was notified that the Apex Festival Commission

has taken the feedback into careful consideration and has decided to remove the Drag Queen Story Hour from the event. Any further questions or concerns regarding the Pride

Festival activities can be forwarded to apexfestivalcommission@qmail.com

Organizers say that is not true.

"It was always part of the initial plan," said Dershowitz. "Do we have to fight this every year? Or are we going to stand up and say enough? This is not hurting anybody."

Comments / 59

Irish!
3d ago

I can't believe parents would subject their children to this abomination. Children should be learning about God the Father and his son Jesus Christ. Jesus is the only way to Heaven.

Reply(4)
50
Andy Sh@&$y
3d ago

Listen you LGBTQALPHABETSOUP fanatics. You Don’t allow your children to smoke tobacco, drink and in Most cases get married under a certain age. This is because they are NOT mature enough to understand the consequences of their actions. So WHY would you think that introducing them to this type of stuff is any more appropriate? Just because YOU are that way DOESN’T mean that they understand. When they go to school, they see 99.99% of every Other kids AND adults looking, dressing and acting like biological BOYS and GIRLS because no one has corrupted their minds yet.

Reply
41
Patrick Reedy
3d ago

Once upon a time, Men was men before they let the freak's take over, And now we have Men using the ladies restrooms and Tampons in the men's room, The end, Come back next week children and I will tell you the story of Americans first brainless President.

Reply(1)
33
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
