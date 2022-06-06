31 Blue Devils ink college commitments

ALBANY — Adults don’t always behave like adults. If Albany High School’s track athletes didn’t already know that, they do now. As you may know, girls on the track team and the city school district are in a dispute over the wearing of sports bras without shirts over them, which may lead you to wonder if the school was transported back to the 1950s. After all, such “active wear” is commonly worn by female track athletes, as anyone who has watched the Olympics will know.

ALBANY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO