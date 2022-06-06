31 Blue Devils ink college commitments
EAST GREENBUSH, NY ( NEWS10 ) — 31 Blue Devils signed their college commitments Monday afternoon at Columbia High School. The full list of athletes, and where they are headed, can be found below.
|NAME
|SPORT
|COLLEGE
|Carter Albano
|Baseball
|Russell Sage College
|Belicia Biette
|Lacrosse
|Cazenovia College
|Nadia Bouziri
|Cheerleading
|Nichols College
|Nathan Davis
|Cross Country/Track
|West Point
|Erin Dougherty
|Softball
|SUNY Brockport
|Carter Durivage
|Volleyball
|Springfield College
|Lauren Ernst
|Golf
|College of Saint Rose
|Evan Farnan
|Track & Field
|Trinity College
|Stella Forte
|Tennis
|Castleton University
|Anika Galkiewicz
|Tennis
|RIT
|Liam Gibney
|Soccer
|MCLA
|Lily Gowie
|Cheerleading
|Alfred University
|Jonathan Hanna
|Track & Field
|Hudson Valley Community College
|Kelly Hoxie
|Lacrosse
|Hartford University
|Mikayla Kendrick
|Volleyball
|SUNY Oneonta
|Isabella Pioggia
|Softball
|RIT
|Qian Rappazzo
|Swimming
|SUNY Brockport
|Kaiden Ring
|Soccer
|SUNY Oneonta
|Tom Roche
|Tennis
|Western New England University
|David Romer
|Football
|SUNY Cortland
|Vincenza Sano
|Soccer
|Le Moyne College
|Joseph Sasso
|Football
|Alfred State College
|Ian Shaw
|Track & Field
|Hudson Valley Community College
|Allison Silliman
|Softball
|Nichols College
|Gabe Tucker
|Volleyball
|Wentworth Institute of Technology
|Olivia Urquhart
|Softball
|Herkimer Community College
|Makenzie Wagner
|Track & Field
|University of Rhode Island
|Faith Webb
|Tennis
|Hudson Valley Community College
|Charlie Welcome
|Wrestling
|Northern Michigan University
|Alexandros Wheeler
|Track & Field
|SUNY Albany
|Jacob Yannone
|Track & Field
|Central Connecticut State College
