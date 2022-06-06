ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenbush, NY

31 Blue Devils ink college commitments

By Griffin Haas
 3 days ago

EAST GREENBUSH, NY ( NEWS10 ) — 31 Blue Devils signed their college commitments Monday afternoon at Columbia High School. The full list of athletes, and where they are headed, can be found below.

NAME SPORT COLLEGE
Carter Albano Baseball Russell Sage College
Belicia Biette Lacrosse Cazenovia College
Nadia Bouziri Cheerleading Nichols College
Nathan Davis Cross Country/Track West Point
Erin Dougherty Softball SUNY Brockport
Carter Durivage Volleyball Springfield College
Lauren Ernst Golf College of Saint Rose
Evan Farnan Track & Field Trinity College
Stella Forte Tennis Castleton University
Anika Galkiewicz Tennis RIT
Liam Gibney Soccer MCLA
Lily Gowie Cheerleading Alfred University
Jonathan Hanna Track & Field Hudson Valley Community College
Kelly Hoxie Lacrosse Hartford University
Mikayla Kendrick Volleyball SUNY Oneonta
Isabella Pioggia Softball RIT
Qian Rappazzo Swimming SUNY Brockport
Kaiden Ring Soccer SUNY Oneonta
Tom Roche Tennis Western New England University
David Romer Football SUNY Cortland
Vincenza Sano Soccer Le Moyne College
Joseph Sasso Football Alfred State College
Ian Shaw Track & Field Hudson Valley Community College
Allison Silliman Softball Nichols College
Gabe Tucker Volleyball Wentworth Institute of Technology
Olivia Urquhart Softball Herkimer Community College
Makenzie Wagner Track & Field University of Rhode Island
Faith Webb Tennis Hudson Valley Community College
Charlie Welcome Wrestling Northern Michigan University
Alexandros Wheeler Track & Field SUNY Albany
Jacob Yannone Track & Field Central Connecticut State College

