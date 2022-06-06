ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri undergoes thumb surgery, 'unlikely' for postseason return

By Ethan Hetu
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14KmjW_0g2PiEnR00

Nazem Kadri had surgery to repair the broken thumb he sustained in a hit by Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane, and that Kadri is “unlikely to be available for the remainder of the postseason,” according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

Dreger notes that while Avalanche won’t rule Kadri out officially, he is still not likely to be seen back on the ice for the rest of the team’s playoff run.

For the Avalanche, this comes as a major blow right when the team is on the cusp of reaching the Stanley Cup Final. The Avalanche hold a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Final against the Oilers, and have thus far had little trouble getting to that point. The Avalanche have taken these playoffs by storm, losing only two games in their entire run so far. A big reason for that success has been Kadri, who has made a major impact on both ends of the ice. Kadri has 14 points in 13 playoff games and has also brought his trademark defense to the table.

This news comes as yet another major injury for the Avalanche, who have

Samuel Girard for the playoffs and have their current starting goalie, Darcy Kuemper, out with his own injury, although it is not believed to be a serious one. That hasn’t stopped the team from tearing through the Western Conference’s playoff field.

With that being said, the loss of what Kadri brings to the Avalanche lineup is still significant.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL announces conference final schedule scenarios

After one-half of the conference finalists have been set, the NHL has released the potential schedule matrix for the 2022 Eastern and Western Conference Finals. No matter what, the Eastern Conference Final will start June 1, whether it be in Raleigh or Manhattan. The Tampa Bay Lightning will be the visitor after sweeping the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida Panthers in the second round. The Lightning actually finished with the same point total as the New York Rangers (110), but surrender the tiebreaker, so it’s impossible for them to start the series at home. They would also start on the road against the Metropolitan Division champion Carolina Hurricanes. The Eastern Conference Final will be televised on ESPN in the United States.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano out 'for now' with injury

The Colorado Avalanche have only lost two games so far in their run to the Stanley Cup Final, a feat made even more impressive by the storm of injuries the team has been forced to endure. Defenseman Samuel Girard was knocked out for the rest of the playoffs against St. Louis, and star center Nazem Kadri is not expected to return for the rest of the playoffs either as he recovers from surgery on his thumb. Now, you can add another name to that list. Avalanche forward Andrew Cogliano is out “for now,” according to coach Jared Bednar. (as relayed by The Denver Gazette’s Vinny Benedetto) Bednar adds that Cogliano’s injury is a “similar situation” to Kadri’s.
DENVER, CO
CBS Boston

Report: Pastrnak won't re-sign with Bruins with Sweeney as GM

BOSTON -- Bruce Cassidy is out. That is one of the few known items regarding the Boston Bruins.Team captain Patrice Bergeron is undecided. All-star winger Brad Marchand is on the mend from surgery, as is just-about-fully-bloomed star defenseman Charlie McAvoy.With so much uncertainty, some focus has already naturally shifted to David Pastrnak. The right winger is one of the most gifted goal scorers on the planet, but he's also entering the final year of a five-year deal that turned out to be an absolute bargain for Boston. The question now is whether Pastrnak will seek to make as much money...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
markerzone.com

KEVIN WEEKES ON WHAT EVANDER KANE WANTS TO STAY IN EDMONTON, WHAT HE'LL TAKE ELSEWHERE

Despite the Edmonton Oilers recent sweep at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final, there's no question Evander Kane had a positive impact during his short time with the team. In 43 games with the Oilers in 2021-22, Kane notched 39 points (22G, 17A), and added another 17 points (13G, 4A) in 15 playoff games. Not only that, but Kane managed to keep a low profile after having his contract terminated by the San Jose Sharks and signing with Edmonton, something he's had a major problem doing throughout his career. There's no question Edmonton GM Ken Holland would like to keep Kane (he said as much himself), but it will reportedly come with the hefty price.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Alex DeBrincat not expected to remain with Blackhawks amid rebuild

The Chicago Blackhawks are committed to a full rebuild now that Kyle Davidson has taken over as general manager. He has said so on several occasions and proved his intentions by trading 23-year-old forward Brandon Hagel for a haul of assets. Franchise icons like Jonathan Toews have openly wondered about what that means for their future with the organization, as a complete teardown appears to be on the way.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Montreal Canadiens officially name Martin St. Louis head coach

The Montreal Canadiens have made it official, announcing Martin St. Louis as the 32nd head coach in franchise history. The interim tag has been lifted, and St. Louis has signed a three-year contract, keeping him behind the bench through the 2024-25 season. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes released the following statement:
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Nhl#Sports#Avalanche#Tsn#The Western Conference
Yardbarker

Oilers GM Ken Holland: 'I can't keep this team together'

After a team exits the playoffs, regardless of the sport or the league, it isn't uncommon for the general manager to hint at changes coming to the team in the offseason. Still, it was a bit shocking to hear Edmonton Oilers GM and president of player operations Ken Holland insinuate that the team will get a makeover after being swept out of the Western Conference Final by the Colorado Avalanche.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Looking at the impending free agency for Phil Kessel

The 2022 NHL free agent class includes a generous helping of veteran NHL stars who may, or may not, be looking to continue their NHL careers and pursue their first, or simply one more, Stanley Cup. That class includes the likes of Patrice Bergeron, P.K. Subban, Claude Giroux, and four members of the 2016 and 2017 Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins: Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Marc-Andre Fleury, and Phil Kessel.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Philadelphia Flyers coaching search includes former Flames associate coach Kirk Muller, Penguins assistant Mike Vellucci

The Philadelphia Flyers are on the lookout for a coach and have already been linked to some big names. Barry Trotz and John Tortorella have reportedly already had their interviews with the club, though it does not appear as though the team is in any rush to make a final decision. Today, on the 32 Thoughts podcast, hosts Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman linked another few names to the Flyers, including recently eliminated Calgary Flames associate coach Kirk Muller, and Pittsburgh Penguins assistant Mike Vellucci.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

19-year NHL vet Jason Spezza announces retirement

Maple Leafs forward Jason Spezza has announced his retirement, ending an NHL career that lasted over 1,200 games. As part of the announcement, it was revealed that Spezza will be joining Toronto’s front office as special assistant to GM Kyle Dubas. Spezza gave a statement regarding his decision, saying:
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazem Kadri
Pro Hockey Rumors

Stars GM Jim Nill updates status of impending RFAs Robertson, Oettinger

Dallas Stars GM Jim Nill discussed with the media the upcoming negotiations he has on the table with impending RFAs Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger. “We’ll have to see what they’re looking for," Nill said. "The cap’s been a flat cap. They might look at it, their representatives might look at it different that the cap’s going to go up. Is it going to jump another 6, 7, 8% over the next four or five years? Are they better to go short term? Those are things that we’re going to have to walk through to see what works.”
DALLAS, TX
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild's Jared Spurgeon, Mats Zuccarello to have core muscle surgery

Every year, veteran players on playoff teams end up having to go under the knife at the end of the season. The Minnesota Wild are no different, as both Jared Spurgeon and Mats Zuccarello will face recovery timelines of six weeks after core muscle surgery. Michael Russo of The Athletic reports that Spurgeon has already undergone the procedure, while Zuccarello is scheduled for it. The latter also dealt with a fracture in his leg which will not require surgery.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Exploring Andrew Copp's upcoming free agency

Saturday night, the New York Rangers won a crucial game against the Carolina Hurricanes, keeping their season alive. Andrew Copp, who the Rangers acquired from the Winnipeg Jets at the trade deadline, has been a major reason for the team’s success in these playoffs. Given his status as a pending unrestricted free agent, it’s natural to believe that Copp has earned himself some money on his next deal with how he’s performed in New York.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Andre Burakovsky expected to re-enter Colorado lineup

The Colorado Avalanche are expected to make a lineup change for Friday’s game against the St. Louis Blues, re-inserting Andre Burakovsky after he was made a healthy scratch the last two matches. Burakovsky was working with the second power-play unit at morning skate, while Alex Newhook was on the ice late with the other expected scratches. Speaking to reporters including Peter Baugh of The Athletic, head coach Jared Bednar explained that if Burakovsky does play Friday, he wants “to see him come in and work and play his best game.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Wild not expected to sign 2018 first-round pick Filip Johansson

Though it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise with the deadline set for Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic confirmed that the Minnesota Wild are not going to sign Filip Johnasson. The 2018 first-round pick will become an unrestricted free agent, and the Wild will receive a compensatory pick in this year’s draft, which will be 56th overall.
NHL
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Edmonton Oilers

Welcome to my new series ‘2022 Offseason Trade Targets’ where we’ll examine several teams the Toronto Maple Leafs could be interested in doing business with this summer. From minor moves to blockbuster deals, I’ll cover them all as we dive into some potential trade options for general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas.
GENERAL MOTORS
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
195K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy