ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

How Alex Guarnaschelli Upgrades Store-Bought Cookie Dough

By Karen Hart
Mashed
Mashed
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

End of the year fatigue is real, but not just for school kids. Parents can get it, too. If you've had to make pizza for the last soccer game of the season, fire up the grill for the first pool party of the summer, or bake cupcakes and cookies for the...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
recipesgram.com

Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)

This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
RECIPES
Mashed

The One Food Trend Alton Brown Can't Stand

Being a Food Network star has its obvious perks, but what happens when a celebrity chef has to cheerfully prepare, cook, judge, demonstrate, serve — and actually consume a food he or she finds deplorable? Alton Brown, co-host of "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend," has had to endure food trends that leave him unimpressed all in the name of giving viewers what they want.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

A Mountain Dew Favorite Is Returning To Stores This Summer

When you think of refreshing summer drinks, you might imagine the perfect lemonade, tangy but sweet, or ice-cold frozen summer cocktails. What probably doesn't come to mind is Mountain Dew. While you can find regular old Mountain Dew in stores during any season, Baja Blast is a little harder to come by since it's usually only offered at Taco Bell locations. But for the summer, Baja Blast often makes a limited-time appearance in stores, and Food & Wine just reported that Baja Blast is back and on grocery store shelves.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

A New Pringles Flavor Was Announced, But There's A Catch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Once you pop, the fun don't stop. Or does it? According to Mental Floss, 29 flavors of Pringles are sold in the United States, along with those offered on a rotating, limited-time basis. But there are dozens of other flavors that customers can pick up only on grocery store shelves in other countries — more than 100 of them by 2012, when the brand was sold by Procter & Gamble to Kellogg Co for $2.71 billion (via Reuters). These range from the regionally specific (Bangkok Grilled Chicken Wing, Jamon Serrano) to the downright unusual (lookin' at you, Mayonnaise Potato, Eggs Benedict, and Blueberry Hazelnut). Some flavors that are available only overseas would presumably be popular in the United States (Explosive Chili, for instance) or even in Maryland, specifically (Crab with Old Bay seasoning) (via Delish).
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
Person
Alex Guarnaschelli
Mashed

Aldi Just Launched Two New Flavor-Packed Chips

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Crunchy, salty, and compulsively edible, potato chips are the ultimate treat for savory snackers. There's a reason that you can't eat just one (unless your Jennifer Aniston, who eats one single potato chip when she's stressed). The best thing about this popular snack? When it comes to the options and flavors available to you, sky's the limit. Whether you prefer more classic flavors like barbecue or salt and vinegar, or more out-of-the box creations like Lay's Baked Scallop with Butter & Garlic Potato Chips (yes, these exist), there's a potato chip out there for every palate.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Bulk Food Stores That Don't Require A Membership

When there are record-high gas prices (via Wall Street Journal) and other signs of rising inflation, people start looking to cut costs. The average American family spends between $670 and $1,310 per month on groceries, per Inspiring Savings. Kind of a lot, huh? Bulk shopping on food and everyday essentials can help shoppers score big savings (and some Costco hacks you need to know can make those savings even bigger).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The McDonald's Item You Had No Idea You Could Buy

Summer is almost here, and you know what that means: It's time to pull out our coolers, pack a picnic, and head for the nearest park, pool, or beach for some quality warm-weather outdoor time with family and friends. There are other reasons to celebrate in June: Father's Day, for one. School's out and graduation parties are on tap. The official start of summer is June 21, which also happens to be the longest day of the year. June is also National Camping Month (via Country Living). And let's not forget it's prime wedding season (via The Knot). It's even Pride Month!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Cooking Competition Series That Has Reddit Divided

It's no secret that Food Network has changed a bit since its inception in 1993 (via Delish). At the time, the idea of a network dedicated to culinary programming garnered weird looks from investors and TV watchers alike, but look at them now (via WGBH). A few of the biggest stars that first appeared on the network in the late '90s and early 2000s are still beloved by fans today. When Giada De Laurentiis, Bobby Flay, and Ina Garten first appeared on a network that many thought unlikely to succeed, no one could imagine the level of fame that they would achieve. This is also because these celebrity chefs' first shows were simple, instructional shows, not all the flash and drama that we see today.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cookie Dough#Sugar Cookie#Chocolate Chips#Food Wine#Food Drink#Store Bought Cookie#Food Network
thecountrycook.net

No-Churn Butter Pecan Ice Cream

An easy and flavorful summertime dessert, this No-Churn Butter Pecan Ice Cream is a classic flavor that doesn't require any special equipment to make!. I really love no-churn ice creams. Mainly because they are just so simple to make, you can make so many different combination of flavors and you don't need any special equipment! One of my absolutely favorite flavors is Butter Pecan. Butter Pecan is such a classic flavor and you won't believe how simple it is to make (and enjoy!) If this is one of your favorite flavors, then you have to try this deliciously creamy No-Churn Butter Pecan Ice Cream recipe!
FOOD & DRINKS
recipesgram.com

Italian Limoncello Cheesecake Bars

These Italian Limoncello cheesecake bars are so rich, creamy, and refreshing! They are one of the best spring-summer desserts that I have ever tried. This is a very delicious dessert that you can find in many modern restaurants and pasticerias across Italy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup powdered...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Hearty Chicken And Rice Casserole Recipe

There's nothing quite like a good old casserole. It's a one-pot meal, the ultimate comfort food, and often an extremely nostalgic dish. Whether you grew up eating green bean casserole at Thanksgiving or a weekly tater tot hot dish, a casserole can really make memories flood back. After all, how can you even hear the word without conjuring up images of a large, hearty, and warm meal?
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Michael Symon Just Lit A Fire About BBQ Methods On Twitter

Summer is grilling season, and that means barbecue. Or does it? There are a lot of myths about barbecue that can be tricky to sort through, and because so many people feel so passionately about different methods of BBQ, discussions about what is or isn't "really" barbecue can get heated fast. That's what recently happened on Twitter, when Food Network chef Michael Symon asked his fans a simple question about ribs. He noted that in BBQ competitions, ribs that fall off the bone are considered overcooked, but that many people actually like their ribs better that way. Then, he bravely asked his Twitter audience what they preferred.
INTERNET
Mashed

The Sketchiest Ingredient Used In All Taco Bell Burritos

If you've been on the Internet long enough, you may have heard of certain fast food horror stories. These aren't stories about bad customers or terrible bosses but rather grotesque and downright disgusting rumors about what exactly is in your food. We mean no disrespect or are insinuating any sort of unsavory behavior to any restaurant. This is not meant to preach to you or terrify you. There are, however, claims made by Internet users and fast food opponents that hint toward stomach-churning ingredients hidden in your burgers or tacos.
FOOD & DRINKS
Gin Lee

Homemade vanilla pudding mix

I use this DIY dry vanilla pudding mix quite often, especially around the holidays when I'm making banana pudding, Boston banana cream pies, and various other desserts that require vanilla pudding.
Mashed

Tim Hortons' New Restaurant Concept Is All About Convenience

You will likely never encounter a Canadian who is unfamiliar with Tim Hortons restaurants. Yes, this icon hailing from the Great White North that bears the name of a former hockey player and spawned the terms "Timbit" and "Double double" is as Canadian as hockey, beavers, and Justin Bieber. Boasting perennially popular products like the Iced Capp, Fruit Explosion muffins, Smile Cookies, their in-demand coffee, and a bevy of assorted donuts, Tim Hortons has established itself beyond the 49th parallel and, according to the brand's website, now boasts 550 Tim Hortons locations across the United States.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Unusual Condiment Costco Korea Members Are Making With Hot Dog Toppings

There may be Costco stores located all over the world, but it's safe to say that whatever Costco has to offer depends entirely on what country the warehouse you're visiting happens to be in. As retail analyst Walter Loeb writes in Forbes, each country's Costco will carry items that are favored by locals, so expect to see Vegemite in Australia and bulgogi beef in Japan and Korea. He adds that "Typically 65% of the merchandise mix is bought locally and specific to each country. The remaining 35% is mainly Kirkland brand non-food merchandise that can be found in U.S. stores as well."
ECONOMY
Mashed

Aldi Just Dropped A Must-Have Summer Cooler

Summer is the time when people engage in all kinds of fun outdoor activities. While Americans' top three favorite summer outdoor activities are picnicking, hiking, and going to the beach, there are also plenty of other, more unique experiences to try, according to the National Recreation and Park Association. The more adventurous among us might be intrigued by going to an amusement park, taking on a thrill-seeking activity like whitewater rafting, or exploring on a road trip (via Bucket List Journey). But no matter what type of activity appeals to you, there is one important thing we should all remember to do this summer: stay hydrated.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Paula Deen's Sheet Pan Pork Couldn't Be Easier

Sheet pan dinner recipes work wonders on busy weeknights. But if you don't know where to start, even one-pan meals can be intimidating. Enter Paula Deen's sheet pan pork recipe, which she shared on Instagram in May. This dish is simple to make and easy to remember, and the colors...
RECIPES
Mashed

Mashed

135K+
Followers
34K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy