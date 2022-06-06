ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rider Davy Morgan dies in third fatal crash at this year's Isle of Man TT races

 3 days ago
Davy Morgan riding in the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix in November 2019.

The 2022 Isle of Man TT races claimed a third life on Monday when Northern Irish rider Davy Morgan was killed in a crash during the first Supersport race of the event.

Organisers said the 52-year-old veteran, making his 80th TT start since his debut in 2002, suffered a fatal accident on the third and final lap on the mountain section of the course.

A statement issued by the race organisers said it was “with a heavy heart” that they confirmed Morgan’s death. “The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Davy’s partner Trudy, his family, loved ones, and friends.”

Morgan was a regular fixture in racing paddocks across Ireland, the Isle of Man and at the Macau Grand Prix for almost 30 years. He won a 250cc race at the North West 200 in 2005 and had two victories in the same class at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2012 and 2017.

French sidecar passenger Olivier Lavorel, 35, died last Saturday and British Supersport rider Mark Purslow, 29, on Wednesday. Purslow suffered a fatal accident in TT qualifying after an accident at Ballagarey.

Lavorel was competing in the TT races for the first time as a passenger to his compatriot César Chanel, who was airlifted to hospital in Liverpool in a critical condition after the accident at Ago’s Leap.

The races around the island in the Irish Sea have been run since 1907 and are among the most dangerous in motorsport. There have been 263 fatalities to date in the TT races, Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT held on the island’s public roads.

The TT races are being held again this year after a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the longest break for the event since the second world war.

