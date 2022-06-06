ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Bojangles fan and I was forced to recreate the recipe for a discontinued favorite – it only took five ingredients

By Caitlin Hornik
 3 days ago

A BOJANGLES fan is sharing her recreation of a discontinued favorite menu item - and it only took five ingredients.

TikToker Carlena Davis, who uses the handle @spilling_the_sweet_tea, revealed the recipe in a video that has been viewed more than 72,000 times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HBXpf_0g2Phta500
Davis recreated one of her favorite recipes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ptx5_0g2Phta500
She only used five ingredients to recreate the Bojangles menu item

Davis, who lives in Maryland but grew up in North Carolina, issued a plea to the popular southern fast food chain.

She captioned the video: "@bojangles you have 48 hours to respond."

"Bojangles, please hear me and hear me clearly," she starts the video.

"Please put these cinnamon twists back on your menu in all locations."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRrVN_0g2Phta500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LobrX_0g2Phta500

Davis laments that she can only get the cinnamon twists when she goes home to North Carolina.

She recreates the menu item using canned biscuit dough, pecans, cinnamon sugar, butter, and icing.

"I gotta admit, I really nailed this pecan filling 'cause it really did taste like y'alls," she says while making the twists.

Davis states that while her twisting technique is not as good as the chain's, her cinnamon sugar butter topping "was a hit."

She finishes the video by saying that hers turned out great, but she'd still like the chain to return the item to its menu.

Davis received great feedback on her video, with a handful of TikTokers commenting on how delicious the twists look.

But some had no idea what Davis was talking about.

"In SC and never have seen those at our local Bojangles," someone wrote.

"In Tennessee we don’t have these or the cinnamon biscuits," another user said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KPwNg_0g2Phta500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXQ6U_0g2Phta500

"I’m from NJ and have no clue what Bojangles is but these look so good!!," someone else said.

Davis responded: "It’s a chicken spot in the South! They have great breakfast biscuits."

