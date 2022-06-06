ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Man arrested after probation search reveals over a pound of meth, other drugs

By BakersfieldNow Staff
Bakersfield Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Probation Department said officers arrested a man after a large amount of methamphetamine and other...

bakersfieldnow.com

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

Woman pleads no contest to killing boyfriend in 2013

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman accused of killing her boyfriend in 2013 pleaded no contest Thursday to second-degree murder. Elizabeth Guillen, 44, is scheduled for sentencing next month. A charge of second-degree murder carries a prison term of 15 years to life. It was not immediately clear if Guillen faced additional time as part […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
crimevoice.com

Bakersfield couple charged with insurance fraud and arson following joint investigation

“BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Eduardo Suarez, 38, was arraigned today on two felony counts of insurance fraud and arson after he was arrested last month at his worksite on an outstanding warrant. Suarez allegedly conspired with his then girlfriend, Nicole Hamen, 37, to stage a vehicle theft and arson in order to obtain an insurance payout they were not entitled to receive. Attempts were made to locate and arrest Hamen on an outstanding warrant alleging similar charges, but she eluded authorities and remains at large.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrested in school stabbing, Visalia police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects responsible for a stabbing at a Visalia high school have been taken into custody, according to investigators. On March 25 at around 3:48 p.m. an officer at Golden West High School responded to reports of a physical altercation. According to investigators, they found a boy who had been stabbed […]
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Arrest made in Oildale double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested in connection to the killing of two people in Oildale Tuesday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The man is Guadalupe Mojica, 80, of Bakersfield, according KCSO. He was arrested at the GET Bus station on Chester Avenue and was in possession of a loaded […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Methamphetamine#Prcs
KGET

80-year-old man arrested in connection to double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tonight we’re following up on a double homicide at the California Veteran’s Assistance Foundation in Oildale. Guadalupe Mojica an 80-year-old man was arrested on two counts of first degree murder in connection with this investigation. He was arrested at the GET Bus station on Chester Avenue. Just before 9am Tuesday, staff at […]
OILDALE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County coroner's office ID's 1 of 2 men fatally shot in Oildale

The Kern County coroner’s office released the identity of one of two Bakersfield men who were found dead Tuesday. Two people who lived at a California Veterans Assistance Foundation apartment complex died after being shot, according to the coroner's office. Timothy Blevins, 63, was shot in the 700 block...
KERN COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KGET

Man killed at apartment complex owned by CVAF identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County’s Sheriff’s Office has released the name of one victim who was shot and killed in Oildale on Tuesday. Timothy A Blevins, 63, of Bakersfield, and another, unidentified victim died at an apartment complex owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation on Decatur Street near Grant Drive, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man wanted in connection to Tulare homicide, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators are searching for a second man in connection with the homicide of a 27-year-old man in Tulare. Tulare police officers say they are looking for 21-year-old Fabian Anthony Jimenez. Investigators say around 2:30 a.m. on May 30, officers were called out to a parking...
TULARE, CA
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to deadly Brundage Lane shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 25-year-old man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges filed in connection with a deadly shooting last week on Brundage Lane. Eliot Moore pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and possession of a gun by a felon and was ordered held without bail, according to court records. Moore is accused of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Video shows one person in custody for suspected arson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Video appears to show one person currently in custody for suspected arson for a fire that broke out just before 5:30 a.m. on 11th Street near Eye street and H street. The person suspected of arson caused around $10,000 in damage. Officials say four vehicles were on fire, and the fire […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. ( ) — Investigators arrested a man they say admitted to being the driver of the vehicle that hit and killed a 62-year-old man in Tulare Monday night. Police say around 8:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of J Street and Tulare Avenue after it was reported that a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

Comments / 0

Community Policy