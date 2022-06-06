Rutter’s increases starting wage

(WHTM) — York-based Rutter’s has increased its starting wage again, the company announced Monday.

It will now pay new employees $17 per hour. Full-time employees earning that much will make over $35,000 a year.

This is the sixth time Rutter’s has increased starting wages in the past two and a half years and the first time it has increased starting pay in 2022.

