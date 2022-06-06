ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Rutter’s increases starting wage

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IAo5_0g2Pfvqb00

(WHTM) — York-based Rutter’s has increased its starting wage again, the company announced Monday.

It will now pay new employees $17 per hour. Full-time employees earning that much will make over $35,000 a year.

Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today !

This is the sixth time Rutter’s has increased starting wages in the past two and a half years and the first time it has increased starting pay in 2022.

Those interested in working at Rutter’s can apply here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 2

Related
iheart.com

Local Chain Again Raises Minimum Wage

(York, PA) -- York-based Rutter's have increased their starting wages again. The company announced Monday it will pay new employees 17-dollars per hour. Full-time employees earning that much will make over 35-thousand a year. Company officials say it's the sixth time Rutter's has increased starting wages in the past two and a half years.
YORK, PA
abc27 News

AARP Fraud Watch: Cryptocurrency fraud

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM)- According to new data from Federal Trade Commission (FTC), in the last 15 months U.S. consumers have reported losing more than $1 billion to fraud involving cryptocurrencies. AARP says cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ether, and many others, exist as digital code. It can be used to buy things but it has gained […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Tour a tiny home in Harrisburg, Lancaster

(WHTM) — A Harrisburg-based nonprofit is showcasing its tiny home model beginning June 9 in both Lancaster and Harrisburg and the public has the opportunity to tour it. The tiny home is built through the Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania and is a model of the fifteen homes that will be constructed south of PennDOT’s Riverfront […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Pa. Lottery Cash 5 worth $200,000 sold in Franklin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket with Quick Cash was sold on Wednesday, June 8 drawing all five balls drawn to win $200,000. Get the latest news, sports, weather, and breaking news with the abc27 Newsletters. Sign up today!. It was purchased at the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
York, PA
York, PA
Business
Travel Maven

The 10 Best Farmers' Markets in Pennsylvania

The summer is a great time to support local farmers and eat locally by planning a visit to your nearby farmers' market. Though there are so many farmers' markets to explore throughout Pennsylvania, there are some that truly go above and beyond. From huge selections of produce and artisan goods to food trucks and more, these 10 farmers' markets are definitely worth a visit.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Cell phone outage reported in Harrisburg area

(WHTM) – Cell phone users in the Harrisburg area are reporting an outage on Wednesday afternoon. The outage was noticed around 2 p.m. and according to DownDetector, multiple carriers have experienced issues on Wednesday. Networks that are believed to be affected include Verizon, TMobile, AT&T, and Xfinity Internet. The...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

York homeowners respond to delayed trash pickups

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Neighbors in York County are upset after their trash pickup has been skipped for weeks. “When the wind picks up if the garbage isn’t pushed down enough it’s just blowing down the street or into the yard,” Lisa Chatcavage said. Driving down the quiet neighborhood along Maryland Ave. in York, yards […]
abc27 News

Changes coming to Pennsylvania Turnpike tolling payments

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has partnered with the KUBRA Cash Payment Network in order to provide customers with the ability to use cash to pay their Toll By Plate invoices or add funds to their E-ZPass accounts. Customers who want to pay via cash can select the “pay” option when accessing […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
abc27 News

Rising diesel prices, fuel shortages hitting bus companies

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Gas prices are not the only thing skyrocketing. Diesel prices are also on the rise — the national average sits at $5.70, up more than 2 dollars since 2021. Diesel fuel is also in short supply, and these challenges are hitting bus companies hard. “We’ve been in the busing business […]
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pediatricians rally at the Pennsylvania State Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The American Academy of Pediatrics rallied at the Pennsylvania Capitol on Wednesday, calling for efficient care for children. The Pennsylvania doctors focused on three main topics — authorization reform, investments in childhood education, and Medicaid coverage. “Like I said I hope that everyone can hear that in how much this program […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WGAL

New Hope Ministries provides gas cards to people in need

As some families struggle to pay rising gas prices, a Susquehanna Valley organization is helping them come up with the cash. New Hope Ministries is providing gas cards to families in need. With prices surging even higher, the demand for the cards is also on the rise. Cristine Rhone, of...
NEW HOPE, PA
wdac.com

House Approves Bill Requiring PA Spending Transparency

HARRISBURG – With bipartisan support, the PA House approved legislation by York County Rep. Seth Grove to allow the PA Treasury to withhold payments on contracts until the responsible state agency has submitted the contract for public view. House Bill 2485 would codify the state Treasury Department’s current process requiring each Commonwealth, legislative or judicial agency to provide a summary of each contract valued at $10,000 or more be submitted for public display. The bill also gives the Treasury the ability to not disperse any funds for a contract which has not been submitted to the public Contracts e-Library database. Grove said if state agencies aren’t willing to say publicly how it is spending taxpayers’ money, we must have a mechanism to require them to do so. The bill now goes to the PA Senate for consideration.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

New housing development coming to York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A massive housing project, Freedom Square, is coming to York County and it will almost be like a brand new town. The project is just outside of Dover in York County and it will include nearly 2,500 homes ranging from houses, apartments and senior living.
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Tractor used to steal construction equipment

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa — Police are investigating a construction equipment theft that occurred on June 6 at 8:05 a.m. The theft took place at Holly Court and Jessica Drive in East Berlin. A tractor is pictured stealing an excavator, valued at $32,000. The tractor is a blue Kenworth with...
EAST BERLIN, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy