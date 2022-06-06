ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MSP: Three car crash leaves two dead on US-131

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan State Police say a three-car crash on US-131 near M-6 left...

woodradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

FWC Investigator Killed In Wrong-Way Crash, Gov. DeSantis Sends His Prayers

Governor Ron DeSantis says he is praying for the family of an FWC investigator who was killed in a wrong-way crash. The Florida Highway Patrol says a 24-year old Tampa woman was driving in the wrong direction on Okeechobee Road in St. Lucie County Thursday, when her Kia hit an unmarked Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission vehicle head-on, killing 35-year old Kyle Patterson.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Barns burn at Dutch Village in Holland Township

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says it will provide an update later today after the barns at Nelis' Dutch Village burned overnight. The fire was reported just after midnight this morning. The barns were fully engulfed in flames. No animal injuries were reported.
iheart.com

Ryan Kelley Speaks Out After Being Raided by FBI- 6-10-22

Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is out now!. The Big Three 6-10-22 1 Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the decision...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

North Carolina Man Indicted in Road Rage Death of Lancaster Mother

(Manheim, PA) -- A North Carolina man has been indicted by a grand jury in the road-rage killing of a Manheim woman. Prosecutors say Dejywan Floyd shot into a car near the North Carolina border, in March of 2021 hitting Julie Eberly, a mother of six. She later died at a hospital. Officials say Floyd was upset that the vehicle Eberly was in had gotten too close to his car during a merge. The murder trial for Floyd will take place in North Carolina.
MANHEIM, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
iheart.com

South Dakota man arrested in Nebraska following argument, shooting

(Rushville, NE) -- A South Dakota man is behind bars in Nebraska following a shooting in Rushville, in northwestern Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday afternoon, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the NSP in response to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn. The state patrol says the shooting happened during an argument between two people. After preliminary investigation, the NSP believes that following the verbal altercation, the suspect, identified as 44 year old Gilbert Grooms of Oglala, South Dakota, got a shotgun from his vehicle. Investigators say he then fired in the direction of the victim, identified as 35 year old Charles Winters, of Martin, South Dakota.
RUSHVILLE, NE
iheart.com

Missing Three-Year-Old Found Safe After Two Days Alone In Wilderness

A missing three-year-old is found safe after being on his own for two days in the Montana backcountry. Last Friday afternoon, Ryker Webb was reported missing in rural northwest Montana. He was last seen playing with his dog outside his family's home. The Lincoln County Sheriff deployed helicopters and drones...
iheart.com

Texas Woman Caught With Gun At Hancock, 5th Gun This Year, Ties Record

Syracuse, N.Y. - A Texas woman was caught with a handgun at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. TSA says they spotted the gun in the woman's carryon. The 32 caliber handgun was loaded with one bullet. The woman said she drove her mother up from Texas and was flying back home...
iheart.com

Houston Rapper Known As “Jugg God” Is Arrested For Robbing An ATM Tech

Houston-based rapper Ladesion "Jugg God" Riley was arrested in Tennessee for robbing an ATM technician. Of course, he was free on bond out of Harris County thanks to 182nd criminal court Judge Danilo Lacayo for evading arrested in a motor vehicle. “IRONY: When you make a rap song called "Make...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#Michigan State Police#Traffic Accident#Wood Tv
iheart.com

Huge Tornadoes touch down throughout Ohio and cause MASSIVE Damage

Multiple tornadoes ripped throughout Ohio yesterday causing not only severe damage but wide spread power outages. A major tornado still not rated yet hit Tipp City, Ohio, just outside of Dayton at 6:22 p.m. This large tornado hit severely damaged the Meijer Distribution Center in the area. Accuweather reports "Tipp...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

Biden Bombs on Kimmel and Takes Another Trip - 6-9-22

Doug Fricano joins in to invite you to a fundraiser tonight for ALS Association Grand Rapids at Fricano's. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for...
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Dozen Homes On Treasure Coast Damaged By Straight Line Winds

It wasn't a tornado, but the damage caused during afternoon storms yesterday on the Treasure Coast is extensive. A dozen homes in the Spanish Lakes Golf Village of Port St. Lucie sustained significant damage and another hundred homes sustained light damage. There were collapsed carports, tiles ripped off roofs and...
iheart.com

This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Alabama

A Saraland restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Alabama. The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state, which included Barnyard Buffet as the top choice for Alabama. "At the popular down-home Southern-style Barnyard Buffet in Saraland, Alabama, you’ll...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
iheart.com

3 Florida Restaurants Among The Most Beautiful In The U.S.

When it comes to dining, it’s not just the food and service that can leave an impact on you. The atmosphere, ambiance, and general surroundings can also make for a memorable experience. If you’ve been interested in eating at scenic restaurants, Trips to Discover makes that search easier. They...
iheart.com

This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Virginia

A Charlottesville restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Virginia. The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state, which included Michie Tavern as the top choice for Virginia. "Michie Tavern is one of America’s most historic restaurants, and it...
iheart.com

This Is The Best Small City In California

If you are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city without giving up convenience, look no further than this small California city. This city is also considered one of the best small cities to live in in all of America. According to a list compiled by Thrillist,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Gov. Wolf Pushes For Direct $2k Payments To Pennsylvanians

>Gov. Wolf Pushes For Direct $2k Payments To Pennsylvanians. (Pittsburgh, PA) - Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to push the state's General Assembly to pass a bill that would make two-thousand-dollar payments to Pennsylvanians. Governor Wolf says Pennsylvanians making less than 80-thousand dollars as a household should get direct payments from the state's American Rescue Plan Act funds. However, House Republican Caucus spokesman Jason Gottesman says the money should be used to protect the state from any economic uncertainty in the future. Any ARP money not used by December 31st, 2024 must be returned to the federal government.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy