WWE Smackdown Rating Hits Six-Week High, Viewership Up

By Jeremy Thomas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Smackdown saw its ratings rise to the highest point in six weeks last Friday, with viewership also up. Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston reports that the final number for Friday’s episode brought in a 0.47 rating...

