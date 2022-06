Authorities say a man accused of fatally shooting workers at a western Maryland machine shop remains under police guard at a hospital. The Washington County sheriff says three men were found dead at Columbia Machine and a fourth was critically injured. The victims ranged in age from 50 to 30 years old. The sheriff said all the victims and the suspect were employees at the machine shop. A motive for the shooting has not been revealed.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO