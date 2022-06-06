Baton Rouge sees decline in homicides but uptick in burglaries

Louisiana Insurance Agent Arrested for Fraud After Allegedly Accepting Premiums and not Securing Policies. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 8, 2022, that the LSP Insurance Fraud and Auto Theft (IFAT) Unit received a criminal complaint from the Louisiana Department of Insurance in January 2022. (DOI). Trampus Wagoner, 47, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was accused of engaging in fraudulent activities by accepting insurance premiums from customers without securing insurance policies on their behalf, according to the complaint. According to a State Police investigation, Wagoner accepted premiums from numerous customers but never obtained insurance policies on their behalf. Victims were defrauded of more than $39,000 as a result of Wagoner’s actions.

