After realizing her fitness journey was being impacted by her desire to keep her hairstyles intact, Nicole Ari Parker invented the Gymwrap. A 2013 study found that 40 percent of Black women don’t exercise because of their hair — and those that do, find themselves altering the rigor of their fitness routine to protect their ‘do. Simply put, societal expectations of “acceptable hair” is costly, time-consuming and sometimes even too painful to not preserve for long periods of time for many Black women. Thus, a new haistyle can easily pose as an acceptable enough excuse to avoid the gym.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO