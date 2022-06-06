Sewage piling up outside South End apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An unsanitary situation in South End. Sewage is piling up outside an apartment complex in the area.

‘District Flats’ residents tell Queen City News that the waste is seen often by people walking their dogs, as it pours out of the back of a neighboring business’s building.

It’s right by the pathway to the ‘District Flats’ Apartment Complex’s dog park, which is behind the Bulldog Beer and Wine business on Winnifred.

“It’s gross and it stinks,” said Aeriol Lille, who is actually a dog walker for the ‘District Flats’ building. “It’s very unpleasant. There’s actual toilet paper and disgusting stuff that you do not want to see.”

The video of the sewage and waste was sent to us by a Queen City News viewer who didn’t want to be on camera. She lives at the ‘District Flats’ Apartment Complex, right behind Bulldog Beer and Wine.

“I’ve actually seen it at least once a week,” said Lille. “And it just sits there.”

It’s an unsanitary situation. Especially because the alley behind the business happens to be the route residents take to the apartment complex’s dog park.

“Very unsanitary,” Lille said. “There’s all kinds of bacteria that shouldn’t be consumed — especially by these puppies.”

Residents say it’s a huge health hazard and a recurring problem that they want to stop.

“Clean up your mess and get it fixed,” Lille said. “I know the residents have complained to the office, but it’s not their property so I don’t know if there’s anything they can do.”

Queen City News tried to call Bulldog Beer and Wine and even go by the business, but it was closed. It’s not clear where the waste is coming from.

Queen City News also reached out to the health department, which told us the facility isn’t under its jurisdiction. However, they’re still sending someone to check out the situation.

