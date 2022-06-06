ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Sewage piling up outside South End apartment complex

By Lindsay Clein
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q50hz_0g2Pe06000

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An unsanitary situation in South End. Sewage is piling up outside an apartment complex in the area.

‘District Flats’ residents tell Queen City News that the waste is seen often by people walking their dogs, as it pours out of the back of a neighboring business’s building.

No backpacks for rest of year after student brings gun to northwest Charlotte school

It’s right by the pathway to the ‘District Flats’ Apartment Complex’s dog park, which is behind the Bulldog Beer and Wine business on Winnifred.

“It’s gross and it stinks,” said Aeriol Lille, who is actually a dog walker for the ‘District Flats’ building.  “It’s very unpleasant. There’s actual toilet paper and disgusting stuff that you do not want to see.”

The video of the sewage and waste was sent to us by a Queen City News viewer who didn’t want to be on camera. She lives at the ‘District Flats’ Apartment Complex, right behind Bulldog Beer and Wine.

“I’ve actually seen it at least once a week,” said Lille. “And it just sits there.”

It’s an unsanitary situation. Especially because the alley behind the business happens to be the route residents take to the apartment complex’s dog park.

“Very unsanitary,” Lille said. “There’s all kinds of bacteria that shouldn’t be consumed — especially by these puppies.”

Residents say it’s a huge health hazard and a recurring problem that they want to stop.

“Clean up your mess and get it fixed,” Lille said. “I know the residents have complained to the office, but it’s not their property so I don’t know if there’s anything they can do.”

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

Queen City News tried to call Bulldog Beer and Wine and even go by the business, but it was closed. It’s not clear where the waste is coming from.

Queen City News also reached out to the health department, which told us the facility isn’t under its jurisdiction.  However, they’re still sending someone to check out the situation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

Related
WBTV

Large fire rips through northwest Mecklenburg County home

Median monthly rent surpasses $2K in the U.S. for the first time, study finds. The median monthly rent in Charlotte is now just over $1,800 a month as of May. N.C. trooper rams speeding driver’s car during west Mecklenburg Co. chase. Updated: 6 hours ago. Neither driver was injured...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Girl resuscitated after near-drowning at Monroe waterpark

MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 5-year-old girl was resuscitated after a near-drowning at the Monroe Aquatics and Fitness Center Thursday afternoon, City officials confirmed Officials said the girl was found unresponsive in the water of the outdoor water park around 12:45 p.m. MAFC lifeguards and an off-duty EMT performed CPR and administered AED. […]
MONROE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South End#Sewage#Urban Construction#A Queen City News
WSOC Charlotte

Developer to transform mobile home community in York County to ease affordable housing crisis

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — There are plans to address the affordable housing crisis in York County by transforming a mobile home community into one that’s about 15 times larger. Developers said it wouldn’t be a typical mobile home park. Richard Gee, who is vice president of Gvest Capital, which is behind the plan, said it would look similar to one in Concord, with paved roads and amenities for residents.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD investigating person found dead in University City, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — A person was found dead in the University City area of northeast Charlotte early Friday morning, MEDIC said. A Channel 9 crew at the scene saw a large Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department presence on JM Keynes Drive off North Tryon Scene near the Shoppes at University Place. At least a half dozen police cars could be seen as well as crime scene investigators.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
scoopcharlotte.com

North to South, the Best Ice Cream in Charlotte

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream. It’s going to be a toasty summer, and what better way to cool down than with an icy treat?. We’ve rounded up the best ice cream spots in Charlotte (and beyond!) for all the deliciousness you can handle, sorted by neighborhood for your convenience.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

42K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy