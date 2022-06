One man is in custody at the Madison County Jail after he led officers on a high-speed chase from Lowndes County, Ga, to Madison County, Fl. The Madison County Sheriff's Office reports that shortly after 9 A.M., on Thursday, June 9, the MCSO Communications Center received a call from the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office. The call stated that a LCSO deputy was in pursuit of a silver sedan traveling into Madison County on State Route 145 / Colin Kelley Highway, at speeds of 135 miles per hour.

