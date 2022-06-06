ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

US service member is possible suspect in Syria base blast

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. service member has been identified as a possible suspect in an April explosion that injured several U.S. troops at a base in eastern Syria.

Patrick Barnes, a spokesman for the Army Criminal Investigation Division, said in a statement that the potential suspect in back in the United States, and the investigation by Army CID and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations is ongoing. Barnes did not release the suspect’s name.

The U.S. military initially reported that the injuries were caused by artillery or another form of indirect fire. But it later said the April 7 attack was carried out by the “deliberate placement of explosive charges” by one or more individuals at an ammunition holding area and shower facility on the base, known as Green Village.

The blasts hit two support buildings and four service members were evaluated for minor injuries and possible traumatic brain injuries.

The U.S. has several hundred troops in eastern Syria as part of its effort to counter the Islamic State group.

No charges have been filed.

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

The U.S. Army's Excalibur 'Shaped-Trajectory' Rounds Can Kill Anything

While some of Excalibur’s technical specifics are not yet known, the round is engineered with an advanced ability to change course in flight and maneuver to kill an otherwise unreachable target. Imagine that a mechanized armored unit was approaching uneven terrain and seeking out an enemy that was obscured...
MILITARY
Vice

Revealed: CIA-Trained Militia Used US-Made Weapons in Deadly Attack

At least 22 people including 2 children were killed, and dozens more injured, by US-made weapons that were directly supplied to a Somali counter-terrorism force that split and fought internally over control of US-supplied assets, VICE World News can confirm after an independent review of the weapons involved. The deadly...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Trump posts Mount Rushmore with his face as Jan 6 committee promises bombshell evidence against him

Donald Trump is sharing old memes and envisioning himself on monuments to America’s most well-known presidents as the January 6 committee prepares for its first public hearing later this week.The ex-president “re-Truthed” two images depicting himself as part of the iconic Mount Rushmore monument in South Dakota on Monday, according to Insider. One of the images was actually a photograph taken by the Associated Press in 2020 that captured Mr Trump grinning in front of the monument during a visit to the site; due to the framing, Mr Trump’s visage is squared near-perfectly with an emply spot on the...
POTUS
Daily Mail

The great aviation graveyard: New aerial images show thousands of military planes neatly left to die or be cannibalized across Arizona desert

Haunting aerial photographs from Arizona's aircraft boneyard show thousands of defunct airplanes laid out in meticulous rows in what may be their final resting place along the desert floor. German photographer Bernhard Lang captured the incredible sights at the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group (309th AMARG) at an air...
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps’ California desert base put on lockdown

A sprawling U.S. Marine Corps training center in the Southern California desert was put on lockdown Monday due to a report of shots fired, the Marine Corps confirmed. The report was anonymous and there was no immediate confirmation of whether shots actually were fired, said Gunnery Sgt. Santiago Colon, a spokesman for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center at Twentynine Palms said Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blasts#Army#Islamic State
americanmilitarynews.com

Pentagon unveils new names for 9 Confederate-named bases

On Tuesday, the Pentagon’s naming commission announced its proposed new names for nine U.S. Army bases originally named in commemoration of Confederate military leaders during the Civil War. The Pentagon naming commission was tasked in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with providing Congress with new names for...
The Independent

‘298 trips to Mar-a-Lago’: Guest shreds Fox contributor for questioning Biden’s right to vacation

A guest speaker on Fox News shut down a contributor for the channel in a debate over Joe Biden spending “191 days away from the White House”.The Fox News segment of the The Faulkner Focus on Monday invited liberal activist Jenna Arnold and Fox contributor Sean Duffy for a debate on the president’s weekend vacation while his administration battles a range of issues.Show host Harris Faulkner began by saying Mr Biden was spotted at a beach in Delaware and questioned him for taking a vacation while “he is so far underwater”.In response to Faulkner’s comments, Duffy mocked the president...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Putin given 'urgent medical help' after falling ill while talking to military chiefs, Kremlin insider claims, with doctors advising him 'not to make any lengthy public appearances'

Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Investigation
MilitaryTimes

Biden says first female armed services chief is ‘about time’

President Joe Biden hailed Adm. Linda Fagan as new Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard and the armed forces’ first female service chief, declaring during a change of command ceremony on Wednesday, “It’s about time.”. “The trailblazing career of Admiral Fagan shows young people entering the services,...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

938K+
Followers
454K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy