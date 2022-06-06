ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Ex-congressman Myers pleads guilty in ballot stuffing case

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A former congressman from Philadelphia pleaded guilty Monday to charges related to fraudulently stuffing ballot boxes for Democratic candidates between 2014 and 2018.

Federal prosecutors said former Democratic U.S. Rep. Michael J. “Ozzie” Myers pleaded guilty to violations of election law, conspiracy, bribery and obstruction.

Messages seeking comment were left for his defense lawyers listed on the online docket.

In a sentencing memo dated Friday, federal prosecutors said his “criminal efforts were generally, although not exclusively, directed at securing election victories for local judicial candidates running for Philadelphia’s Court of Common Pleas or Municipal Court who had employed Myers as a ‘political consultant.’”

Myers was expelled from Congress in 1980 after being caught taking bribes in the Abscam sting investigation.

Prosecutors said Myers, 79, admitted he bribed a judge of elections to add votes for his chosen candidates, including clients who were running for judicial offices. The bribes were hundreds or thousands of dollars.

He also conspired with another elections judge to tell voters on election days which candidates they should vote for, candidates that Myers had selected, and the now former judge cast fraudulent votes for people who did not appear at the polls.

“Votes are not things to be purchased and democracy is not for sale,” U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said in a news release.

In the Abscam sting, Myers was convicted of bribery and conspiracy for taking money from FBI agents who posed as Arab sheiks. He served more than a year in prison.

Myers also served six years in the Pennsylvania House before his 1976 election to Congress.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Associated Press

Police: Man found dead on Delaware golf course

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — A man was found dead on a Delaware golf course and state police said the agency’s homicide unit is conducting a criminal investigation. Troopers were called to the area of Long Neck Road and Banks Road on Tuesday evening for a report of a dead person found on the Baywood golf course property, Delaware State Police said in a news release.
MILLSBORO, DE
The Associated Press

Union: 4 Atlantic City casinos not cleaning rooms daily

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A union representing housekeeping workers at Atlantic City’s casinos says four of the resorts are not complying with a COVID-related requirement that hotel rooms be cleaned daily, and called Wednesday for the state to intervene. Local 54 of the Unite Here union said...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

938K+
Followers
454K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy