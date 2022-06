WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- It is not unusual to hold teacher appreciation days or weeks. But in Wauwatosa, they took their appreciation to the street today, on June 9. Parents and kids stood and cheered outside the Wauwatosa library at 76th and North, rallying in support of the system's teachers at the end of what has been a challenging year.

