ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawhuska, OK

Pawhuska Fire/EMS rescues cat from a tree

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBrF3_0g2PbAwe00
Taken from Pawhuska Fire/EMS Facebook

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — In a post to the Pawhuska Fire/EMS Facebook page, we see Firefighter Frost and Volunteer Firefighter Trey Powell help rescue a cat that was stuck in a tree.

The text of the post read:

“No job too small for your local firemen! Cat stuck in a tree? No problem! Thanks Firefighter Frost, and Vol. Trey Powell for making a quick grab and rescuing this little guy from a tight spot. We believe that family pets are just that.. family, and will do whatever it takes to help them out of any jam they find themselves in.

LT. Michael Bayro

Pawhuska Fire Department”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Broken Arrow’s Rooster Days in full swing

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The oldest festival in Oklahoma is back for its 91st year. Rooster Days is eager to welcome the community back to Central Park in Broken Arrow. The festival features a parade, food, music and entertainment. “It’s been in existence for 91 years, almost as old...
KRMG

2 rescued from chocolate tank at Mars factory in Pennsylvania

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Crews rescued two people Thursday after they became trapped in a chocolate tank at an M&M/Mars factory in central Pennsylvania, according to multiple reports. Officials confirmed a rescue mission was underway as of 2:20 p.m. EDT, WHP-TV reported. Lancaster County dispatchers told PennLive.com that two people...
KRMG

Sapulpa nursing home closing due to lack of staff

SAPULPA, Okla. — A nursing home in Sapulpa said it’s closing due to a workforce shortage. Ranch Terrace Nursing Home, near East Cleveland Avenue and South Boyd Street in Sapulpa, said in a press release on Thursday it will close on August 15 because it cannot maintain the number of workers required by law.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pawhuska, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Pets & Animals
City
Pawhuska, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
KRMG

Mudslide cleared on State Highway 20 in Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE 7:10 a.m.: State Highway 20 at South Keetonville Road is open after the Oklahoma Department of Transportation cleared a mudslide Friday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it’s implementing traffic control in Rogers County where a mudslide has a state highway shut down.
KRMG

St. Jude Dream Home last chance prize deadline is Friday

OWASSO, Okla. — Friday is the last day for a chance to win a $5 thousand Reasor’s gift card when you buy your ticket to the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. When you reserve your $100 ticket for the Dream Home before midnight, you will be automatically entered to win this last chance prize.
KRMG

Man shot, dumped in parking lot in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man was arrested in Cherokee County for shooting another man Tuesday night. The victim was then dumped in a hospital parking lot. Josiah Byron White was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) for shooting Geoffrey Hitcher late Sunday night. CCSO said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Tree#Pawhuska Fire Ems#Cox Media Group
KRMG

Coors Light Propeller Series Contest Rules

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Tulsa Drillers Propeller Series Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal residents of the State of Oklahoma and who are 21 years or older at the time of entry. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Tulsa (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, Molson Coors Beverage Company USA, LLC (“Prize Provider”), and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren, and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.
KRMG

Man arrested, accused of threatening to shoot hospital staff members in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he assaulted healthcare workers and made threatening comments. Officers were called to Ascension St. John near 21st and Utica Thursday evening. When officers arrived, they found that hospital security had Reuben Cheatum handcuffed. Witnesses told officers that...
KRMG

Saint Francis victim Amanda Glenn laid to rest

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The funeral for 40-year-old Amanda Glenn on Thursday afternoon lasted about an hour. The service at Broadway Baptist Church in Sand Springs, while somber, also provided those in attendance with an opportunity to celebrate the life of Amanda Glenn. Pastor Rusty Gunn of Church That...
KRMG

Tulsa police officer resigns, charged with first-degree rape

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa police officer has resigned following rape allegations. According to court documents, DeAngelo Reyes was charged with first-degree rape on Jun. 10. The alleged crime happened in April. Officer Reyes has been with the Tulsa Police Department for five years. Reyes issued a statement through...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
KRMG

14-year-old allegedly shoots uncle in Mayes County

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — A 14-year-old in Mayes County has allegedly shot his uncle, according to Mayes County Sheriff’s Department. The boy’s father and uncle were having an altercation in hours of late Saturday night, early Sunday morning. Witnesses on the scene said they saw the 14-year-old...
KRMG

20-year-old dies in head-on collision

DELAWARE, Okla. — 20-year-old Kaelyn Kendrick of Coffeyville, Kan. has died in a fatal collision, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. On Tuesday afternoon, Kendrick was driving southbound on US-169 and CR 16.5, roughly a quarter mile east of Delware, Okla. She crossed the center line and struck another vehicle...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KRMG

Independence police searching for attempted murder suspect

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — According to a Facebook post from the Independence Kansas Police Department (IPD), they are searching for Brian Medsker, age 39, for suspicion of attempted murder and other related charges. On June 2nd, IPD responded to a call about a car hitting a cyclist. Witness reported the...
INDEPENDENCE, KS
KRMG

Arizona executes second death row inmate in less than a month

FLORENCE, Ariz. — Arizona has executed its second death row inmate in less than a month on Wednesday. The Associated Press said Frank Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection Wednesday morning at the Florence Prison in Arizona. Atwood and his lawyers made a last-minute appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to delay his execution but the Supreme Court struck down the appeal about 30 minutes before his scheduled execution.
ARIZONA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
72K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy