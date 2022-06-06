Active week of weather

Satellite has clearing for now. High of 83 and low of 65 today. Not realy any rain today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a north wind. Temps are warm. Dew points are high again today. Water vapor satellite hs dry air moving back in here for now. Satellite shows clouds moving out and no rain for us on radar. More rain possible by Wednesday afternoon but dry for Thursday. Rain chances by Friday but dry for the weekend and heats up next week. Temps will heat up next week. Tonight, partly cloudy and 60. Tomorrow, storms and 78. More rain on Friday and dry for the weekend and summer heat comes back next week.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO