Terre Haute, IN

Active week of weather

By Jesse Walker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical satellite has Alex moving away. High of 84 and low of 63 today. No rain yet today at the TV station. Terre...

MyWabashValley.com

Some rain for Friday

High of 80 and low of 56 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a west wind. Temps are mild. Dew points are lower today. Water vapor satellite has drier air in place today. Satellite and radar look good here. Rain chances tomorrow but dry again by Saturday. Tonight, fair and 58. Tomorrow, showers and 70. Dry for the weekend and a heat wave for next week.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

More rain for Wednesday

Satellite has clearing for now. High of 83 and low of 65 today. Not realy any rain today. Terre Haute right now is warm and a north wind. Temps are warm. Dew points are high again today. Water vapor satellite hs dry air moving back in here for now. Satellite shows clouds moving out and no rain for us on radar. More rain possible by Wednesday afternoon but dry for Thursday. Rain chances by Friday but dry for the weekend and heats up next week. Temps will heat up next week. Tonight, partly cloudy and 60. Tomorrow, storms and 78. More rain on Friday and dry for the weekend and summer heat comes back next week.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two tornadoes touch down in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Weather Service says two weak tornadoes struck communities in east central Indiana, causing minor damage to a fire station and other buildings. An EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 100 mph struck near the Rush County town of Arlington shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, traveling nearly 10 miles with […]
ENVIRONMENT
MyWabashValley.com

Celebrating Summer in Sullivan: Jay’s Autoworld

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – All this week we are “Celebrating Summer” in Sullivan, Indiana. In the attached interview, we visit a business that stays on the cutting edge of technology for your vehicle. Whether you want to buy a fabulous new sound system or make repairs after a fender-bender Jay’s Autoworld has you covered.
SULLIVAN, IN
Terre Haute, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Celebrating Summer in Sullivan: Sullivan Automotive Group

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – All this week we are “Celebrating Summer” in Sullivan, Indiana. In the attached interview, we visit a business that makes buying, selling, or servicing a vehicle a pleasure. Sullivan Automotive Group has a friendly, dedicated staff with many years of experience satisfying...
SULLIVAN, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Annual Strawberry Fest serves over 9,000

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Organizers said over 9,000 people were served Thursday at First Congregational Church’s annual Strawberry Festival. The event happened at the corner of 6th and Ohio Streets in downtown Terre Haute. Proceeds went to support the church’s programming. The event in 2021 was...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Bike shops adapt to supply shortages & price hikes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Besides taking the bus, some commuters are using bicycles to avoid spending money on gas. But, even biking to work is getting more expensive. Global supply shortages hit bike shops hard in 2020. Everyday repairs became difficult without the correct parts. Many places like Champaign Cycle are starting to finally bounce back. They said the cost of some bike parts has increased 25%, slowly bringing up their prices too.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

