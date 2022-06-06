ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Bettendorf counselor speaks about outrageous behavior in school

By Brian Weckerly
ourquadcities.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bettendorf Middle School counselor is speaking out about the problems she had...

www.ourquadcities.com

TSmith
3d ago

Little or No Parenting and a permissive school environment where children have been Indoctrinated to believe their emotions and feelings are more important than their abilities skills and accomplishments. Along with the Everybody Gets a Trophy for just showing up awards system. The Farther Our Society gets from the Parenting and Educational philosophies of the 50's and 60's. The further down the Rabbit Hole of Societal Chaos Our Nation gets. The Modern Liberalism philosophy on raising children has given Society the products we witness on a daily basis. With it's Juvenile hostility and rampant crime.

Louis Rich
3d ago

To the counselor:This yours and your peers fault. Did you not think there wouldn't be consequences to cultivating this kind of behavior. Though maybe im being to harsh, this has been going on long before you were a school counselor im sure, that is unless you started 20yrs ago then its you're fault. I saw this when i was in Junior high in the mid 90s. We have a cultural problem that needs to be fixed, stop bending to the whims of children.

