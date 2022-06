KIRKLAND, Wash. - A drywall spill blocked lanes of southbound I-405 in Kirkland for several hours, backing up traffic 4.5 miles. It has since reopened. Investigators are still working to figure out how the spill happened, but say no one was injured. The right three lanes of southbound 405 were blocked by sheets of drywall and dust, and crews were called in to clean it up.

2 DAYS AGO