The University of South Florida is seeking healthy older adults to volunteer for the Preventing Alzheimer’s with Cognitive Training (PACT) study. This landmark study examines whether computerized brain training exercises can reduce the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia such as Alzheimer’s disease. Additional funding of $3.2 million was awarded to further investigate if Alzheimer’s disease can be detected early through simple blood tests. The grant from the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health expands USF’s PACT study. The PACT study will now work with the National Centralized Repository for Alzheimer’s disease and Related Dementias to analyze blood specimens collected from study participants.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO