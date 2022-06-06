ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Springs, NC

HiToms down Holly Springs

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago

THOMASVILLE — Eli Wesiner went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs as the HiToms defeated Holly Springs 8-5 on Saturday at Finch Field.

Justin Johnson hit a solo homer and went 2 for 4. Tripp also went 2 for 4 and had an RBI.

The HiToms scored three in the first, two in the second and two in the third in building a 7-1 lead. The Salamanders scored three in the sixth and got within two.

HiToms starter Alex Escobar gave up two runs in five innings and struck out six as the winning pitcher.

The HiToms fell to Peninsula 16-4 on Friday, dropped a doubleheader to Wilson 15-2 and 6-4 on Sunday, also at Finch Field, and are now 5-3 in the Coastal Plain League. High Point-Thomasville jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Sunday’s second game, but Wilson overcame a 4-3 deficit with three in the fifth.

The HiToms play host to the Greensboro Monarchs in a non-league game today at 6:30 p.m. and return to CPL play at Holly Springs on Wednesday.

HUSHPUPPIES, LEGENDS

LENOIR — The High Point Hushpuppies defeated the Lenoir Legends 16-4 in Old North State League play Sunday at Walker Stadium.

Colin Smith hit a grand slam, drove in five runs and scored three for the Hushpuppies. Dylan Driver went 3 for 4 with a solo home run and two runs scored. Dylan Ward picked up the win on the mound, striking out four and allowing two runs in four innings.

The Hushpuppies return to action today at the Mecklenburg Muscadines in Pineville.

POST 87 HITOMS

DANBURY — The Post 87 HiToms slugged their way to a 19-10 victory over North Stokes Post 140 in American Legion play on Saturday at North Stokes High School.

Thomas Bowman went 3 for 6, homered and drove in four runs for Post 87. Dylan Story wnet 3 for 6 with a homer and two RBIs and Joe Specht went 2 for 3 with two doubles, three walks, two RBIs and four runs scored.

Post 87 returns to action today at Kannapolis.

CRASH ENDS MOSACK’S XFINITY DEBUT

PORTLAND, Ore. — High Point University graduate Connor Mosack ran in the top five early before encountering trouble in his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut Saturday on Portland International Raceway’s road course.

In a one-race deal with Joe Gibbs Racing, Mosack qualified eighth and ran as high as second just past the halfway mark of the 75-lap. 147-mile event race. But he then lost positions and during a restart on lap 44 was ruled by NASCAR to have missed too much a chicane even though he straddled the curbing that defined it.

“One of the restarts I got in the water on the left side and started wheel-hopping really bad and I had to go in the chicane,” Mosack said. “I talked to NASCAR before when we ran around here the other day, and they said if you miss the chicane but still go over that inside part of the curb, you would be OK, but they still made me do the drive through. I wasn’t real happy about that — telling me one thing and doing something else.”

The penalty dropped Mosack to 18th. He had climbed to 14th when he couldn’t avoid a big pileup on a restart and was sidelined, finishing 28th.

“We got in the back and they started wrecking left and right and we kept getting in the middle of it and finally they just checked up right in front of me in the straightaway,” Mosack said.” I had nowhere to go, but our Open Eyes Supra was really good most of the race, and I felt like we would’ve had a shot in the end, especially with a lot of the cars having damage.”

After the Xfinity race, Mosack started second and finished third in an ARCA West race, his first ARCA event on a road course.

Mosack returns to action in an ARCA race Saturday night at Iowa Speedway.

