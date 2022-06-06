ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford Heights, OH

Pedestrian killed in highway hit-skip

By Darcie Loreno
 3 days ago

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are asking for information after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 271 Sunday.

John W Kavlich, 67, of Cleveland was killed, the medical examiner’s office says.

According to Bedford Heights police, it happened at just before 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 271 north near the 24.8-mile marker.

Police were called to the area after receiving several calls from motorists regarding a pedestrian walking in the interstate. Officers found a man that had been hit by a vehicle.

He was not responsive, and officers attempted to provide first aid, but the man died at the scene. The vehicle that hit the man was not at the scene, and no description could be obtained.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bedford Heights Detective Bureau at 440-439-1234.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

