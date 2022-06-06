ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimauma, FL

Hillsborough driver dead after crash on US 301, Florida Highway Patrol says

By Amy Gehrt
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
A 57-year-old Wimauma man is dead after a crash on U.S. 301 in Hillsborough County Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 21-year-old Wimauma man was heading east on Lightfoot Road when he stopped his sedan at the U.S. 301 intersection and began to turn left around 12:02 p.m., troopers said.

As he turned, the 21-year-old driver crossed into the path of the 57-year-old man’s dump truck, which was southbound, according to the Highway Patrol. The 57-year-old man drove onto the west shoulder of the road to avoid the sedan, then overcorrected and ended up on the east shoulder, where his truck overturned.

The 57-year-old man died at the scene, troopers said. The 21-year-old sedan driver was not injured.

