Elmira, NY

NYS 2022 Boys Golf Championship held at Mark Twain Golf Course

By Cormac Clune
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Public High School Atheltic Association Boys Golf Championship was held at Elmira’s Mark Twain Golf Course today.

The tournament returned for the first time after cancellations for the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to covid restrictions. The Mark Twain Golf Course initially won the bid for the 2020 tournament, but due to cancelations, their agreement to host started this year.

The tournament is divided throughout NYS into 11 sections. Section four represents the Southern Tier, with several high school students representing their respective high schools.

At the event, section four participant Matt Printup of Horseheads finished in 29th place, with scores of 76 in round 1 and 78 in round two for a total of 154.

The event started with a practice round on Saturday before the first and final round on Sunday and Monday respectively.

Doug Courtright, the State Coordinator for Boys HS Golf, and coordinator for section four, said that it was his last year as a coordinator. “This has been a great tournament, so far the weather has been great, the play has been outstanding. I’m glad I was here to start these three years at the Mark Twain Golf Course.”

